TOMORROW: Jackson Capitol Rally to Celebrate School Choice Week

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 1,000 students, teachers, parents, and legislators will fill the State Capitol's South Steps to celebrate schools of all types and promote increased educational opportunities for Mississipians on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

WHAT:

- Celebration of all types of schools and educational opportunities

WHO:

- 1,000+ students, teachers, parents, and lawmakers

- Elected officials

- Melissa Faith Payne, WLBT anchor

- John Wells, parent

- Grant Callen, president and founder of Empower Mississippi

WHEN:

- 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28

WHERE:

- South Steps, State Capitol Building

This event is organized by Empower Mississippi.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

