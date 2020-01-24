TOMORROW: Las Vegas School Choice Fair to Feature School Booths, Student Performances, Scavenger Hunt

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on a successful inaugural school fair during National School Choice Week 2019, even more parents will find answers to education questions and learn more about local school options at the Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fair will be Nevada's largest event during School Choice Week, with 1,000 expected to attend and more than 65 schools and educational organizations to be represented.

WHAT:

- Las Vegas School Choice Fair

- School information for parents

- Activities for children

- Performances

WHO:

- 65+ Las Vegas area schools and educational organizations

- 1,000+ Las Vegas area families, parents, and children

WHEN:

- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE:

- Student Union, University of Las Vegas | 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy 315

- Free parking

This event is organized by the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

