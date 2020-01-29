TOMORROW: Parent Power Summit & Education Expo to Feature Student Showcase, Movie Screening

Several hundred families expected to attend to explore education options

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 29, 2020, 08:00 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At tomorrow's Parent Power Summit & Education Expo, students from all over Oklahoma will provide musical, dramatic, and visual arts performances at a student showcase; families can watch the feature film Miss Virginia, which chronicles a mother's fight to gain access to education options; parents can explore 45 schools and organizations at the expo.

WHAT:

  • Parent Power Summit, Education Expo
  • Movie screening, "Miss Virginia"

WHO:

  • Representatives from 40+ area schools and education organizations
  • Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders

WHEN:

  • 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
  • Parent Power Panel beginning at 7 p.m.

WHERE:

  • St. Luke's Christian Life Center | 251 N.W. 14th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103

This event is organized by Choice Matters.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

You just read:

TOMORROW: Parent Power Summit & Education Expo to Feature Student Showcase, Movie Screening

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 29, 2020, 08:00 ET