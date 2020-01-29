TOMORROW: Parent Power Summit & Education Expo to Feature Student Showcase, Movie Screening
Several hundred families expected to attend to explore education options
Jan 29, 2020, 08:00 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At tomorrow's Parent Power Summit & Education Expo, students from all over Oklahoma will provide musical, dramatic, and visual arts performances at a student showcase; families can watch the feature film Miss Virginia, which chronicles a mother's fight to gain access to education options; parents can explore 45 schools and organizations at the expo.
WHAT:
- Parent Power Summit, Education Expo
- Movie screening, "Miss Virginia"
WHO:
- Representatives from 40+ area schools and education organizations
- Several hundred parents, students, teachers, and community leaders
WHEN:
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30
- Parent Power Panel beginning at 7 p.m.
WHERE:
- St. Luke's Christian Life Center | 251 N.W. 14th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
This event is organized by Choice Matters.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
