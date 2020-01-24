TOMORROW: Parents Challenge Holds Second Annual School Choice Fair at Space Foundation Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one thousand families, educators, and community members will kick off National School Choice Week at the Parental Choice School Fair.

WHAT

- Parental Choice School Fair

- Dozens of schools representing all forms of education options

WHO

- More than 1,000 families, educators, and community members

WHEN

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE

- Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr.

This event is planned by Parents Challenge.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

