TOMORROW: Parents Challenge Holds Second Annual School Choice Fair at Space Foundation Center
Free event to feature schools of all types, student performances, door prizes, and more
Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one thousand families, educators, and community members will kick off National School Choice Week at the Parental Choice School Fair.
WHAT
- Parental Choice School Fair
- Dozens of schools representing all forms of education options
WHO
- More than 1,000 families, educators, and community members
WHEN
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25
WHERE
- Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr.
This event is planned by Parents Challenge.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
