TOMORROW: Parents Challenge Holds Second Annual School Choice Fair at Space Foundation Center

Free event to feature schools of all types, student performances, door prizes, and more

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 24, 2020, 08:00 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one thousand families, educators, and community members will kick off National School Choice Week at the Parental Choice School Fair.

WHAT

-  Parental Choice School Fair
-  Dozens of schools representing all forms of education options

WHO

-  More than 1,000 families, educators, and community members

WHEN

-   10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

WHERE

-  Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Dr.

This event is planned by Parents Challenge.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

