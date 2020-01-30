TOMORROW: Rally at Billings Courthouse to Mark School Choice Week Peak in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Several hundred Montana students, parents, and legislators will unite for a celebration of education. Students will enjoy pizza and hot chocolate as guest speakers from elected officials to students and parents share about the power of school choice to change lives. Attendees will enjoy a unique opportunity to network and share their educational experiences with legislators.

WHAT:

- Education celebration planned during School Choice Week

WHO:

- 400+ Montana students, parents, and community members

- Montana lawmakers

WHEN:

- Friday, Jan. 31 at noon

WHERE:

- The Billings Courthouse | 217 N. 27th St.

This event is organized by the Montana Family Institute, a non-profit research and education organization dedicated to supporting, protecting and strengthening Montana families.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/montana.

