TOMORROW: Regional School Choice Fair Wants Families to Have More Learning Options, Less Stress

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual School Choice Week Fair for metro Toledo families will return next week, bringing hundreds of parents information and encouragement in their school searches. In addition to learning about different schools and educational settings in the area, families will have the opportunity to learn about scholarship options for private education, including the EdChoice Scholarship Program and the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.

WHAT:

Fourth annual school fair for metro Toledo

Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

Reps from 30+ learning options, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and homeschooling organizations

Hundreds of parents, students, teachers, and school leaders

WHEN:

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday , Jan. 29

WHERE:

Franciscan Center, located on the Lourdes University campus at 6832 Convent Blvd.

The event is hosted by the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week