TOMORROW: Reno School Choice Fair to Bring Options to Parents, Celebrate All Types of K-12 Education

Fair to feature scavenger hunt, face-painting, a photo booth and more

Jan 31, 2020, 08:00 ET

RENO, Nev., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents and community members are invited to visit school booths, talk to school representatives, and explore all types of K-12 education at the Reno School Choice fair. While parents shop for schools, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, face painting, music, a photo booth, balloon art, mariachi band, snacks, drinks, and more.

WHAT:

  • School Choice Fair during School Choice Week

WHO:

  • Representatives from 35+ Reno area schools and education organizations
  • Local parents and families
  • Sen. Heidi Gansert
  • Valeria Gurr, Nevada State Director for American Federation for Children;
  • Tara Bevington, Executive Director of the Nevada Council for Private Education
  • Victor Salcido, Executive Director of The Charter School Association of Nevada

WHEN:

  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

WHERE:

  • The Whitney Peak Hotel | 255 N. Virginia St.

This event is organized by the Nevada School Choice Coalition.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

