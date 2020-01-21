TOMORROW: Special Movie Screening, Reception to Celebrate School Choice Week

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The education-themed movie drama Miss Virginia will fill the big screen at a special event which brings New York City school leaders together and celebrates K-12 education. Virginia Walden Ford, the education advocate whose life inspired the movie, will be present for a reception, book-signing opportunity, and discussion before the movie.

WHAT:

- Miss Virginia movie screening

- Reception, book-signing opportunity, and discussion with Virginia Walden Ford

WHO:

- New York City parents, educators, and school leaders

- Education advocate Virginia Walden Ford

WHEN:

- Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

- The Landmark, located at 657 West 57th St., at 12th Ave.

- Event guests can receive free parking at MTP Parking between 11th and 12th Avenues, on the north side of the street.

The movie screening is organized by the Children's Scholarship Fund, which expands educational opportunity by providing scholarships to families in need so children can attend K-8 private schools.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

