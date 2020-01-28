TOMORROW: Student Contest, Press Conference in Montpelier National School Choice Week

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 parents, students, and community members are expected to attend Vermont's largest annual celebration of School Choice Week tomorrow.

WHAT:

School Choice Week student celebration and press conference

WHO:

300+ parents, students, and community leaders

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Capitol Plaza & Convention Center | 100 State St.

| Capitol Plaza & Convention Center | 100 State St. 10 a.m. kickoff at the Capitol Plaza

kickoff at the Capitol Plaza

11 a.m.press conference at the State House



Noon - lunch, remarks, choir, featured guest speaker at the Capitol Plaza

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.

