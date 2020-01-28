TOMORROW: Student Showcase to Celebrate New Jersey School Choice Week

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from a variety of area schools will perform at a student showcase for families and community members, and education leaders will share their perspectives at the principals' forum.

WHAT:

- Student Showcase and Principals' Forum for School Choice Week

WHO:

- Former state Rep. Dick Zimmer

- Representatives from various schools and school choice organizations

WHEN:

- 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

- 8:30-11:30 a.m. Student Showcase

- Noon to 2 p.m. Principals' Forum

WHERE:

- The Liberty Science Center | 222 Jersey City Blvd.

This event is organized by The New Jersey School Choice and Education Reform Alliance and sponsored by E3.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/new-jersey.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

