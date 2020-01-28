TOMORROW: Student Showcase to Celebrate West Virginia's Education Choices
Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, educators, and parents will celebrate West Virginia's increasing education options with a student showcase at the Charleston Civic Center's Little Theatre.
WHAT:
- West Virginia School Choice Week Celebration
WHO:
- West Virginia lawmakers
- Hundreds of students, educators, and parents from a variety of West Virginia schools
WHEN:
- Wednesday, Jan. 29
- 10 a.m. Kickoff and student performances
- 10:35 a.m. Awards presentation
- 11 a.m. Group photo opportunity
WHERE:
- Little Theatre | The Charleston Civic Center | 200 Civic Center Dr.
This event is organized by the West Virginia Voices for Education Choices.
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
