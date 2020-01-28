TOMORROW: Student Showcase to Celebrate West Virginia's Education Choices

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of students, educators, and parents will celebrate West Virginia's increasing education options with a student showcase at the Charleston Civic Center's Little Theatre.

WHAT:

  • West Virginia School Choice Week Celebration

WHO:

  • West Virginia lawmakers
  • Hundreds of students, educators, and parents from a variety of West Virginia schools

WHEN:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 29
  • 10 a.m. Kickoff and student performances
  • 10:35 a.m. Awards presentation
  • 11 a.m. Group photo opportunity

WHERE:

  • Little Theatre | The Charleston Civic Center | 200 Civic Center Dr.

This event is organized by the West Virginia Voices for Education Choices.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/west-virginia.

