TOMORROW: Students Performances on The Queen Mary to Celebrate School Choice Week

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 charter and private school students will perform in a student showcase on the beautiful Queen Mary on Wednesday, Jan. 29. This special event will celebrate school choice options available for children and families across the State of California.

WHAT:

- Student Showcase on the Queen Mary

WHO:

- 350+ students, teaches, and community members

- State Senator Gloria Romero

WHEN:

- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

WHERE:

- The Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

