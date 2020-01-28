TOMORROW: Students Performances on The Queen Mary to Celebrate School Choice Week
Event will include remarks from State Senator Gloria Romero
Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET
LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 charter and private school students will perform in a student showcase on the beautiful Queen Mary on Wednesday, Jan. 29. This special event will celebrate school choice options available for children and families across the State of California.
WHAT:
- Student Showcase on the Queen Mary
WHO:
- 350+ students, teaches, and community members
- State Senator Gloria Romero
WHEN:
- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29
WHERE:
- The Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.
SOURCE National School Choice Week
