TOMORROW: Students Performances on The Queen Mary to Celebrate School Choice Week

Event will include remarks from State Senator Gloria Romero

News provided by

National School Choice Week

Jan 28, 2020, 08:00 ET

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 charter and private school students will perform in a student showcase on the beautiful Queen Mary on Wednesday, Jan. 29. This special event will celebrate school choice options available for children and families across the State of California.

WHAT:
-  Student Showcase on the Queen Mary

WHO:
-  350+ students, teaches, and community members
-  State Senator Gloria Romero

WHEN:
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29

WHERE:
-  The Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

