TOMORROW: Students, School Leaders, Elected Officials to Gather at State Capitol for Press Conference

FRANKFORT, Ky., Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, school leaders, and elected officials will gather at a press conference at the State Capitol expected to draw hundreds during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- Press conference focused on school choice in Kentucky

WHO:

- Rabbi Snaid, Jewish Community Center, Louisville

- Sen. Ralph Alvarado

- 300+ students, school leaders, elected officials

WHEN:

- 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27

WHERE:

- Kentucky State Capitol

This event is hosted by EdChoice Kentucky.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/kentucky.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

https://schoolchoiceweek.com

