TOMORROW: Students to Celebrate School Choice Week with Civics Day at the Capitol Rotunda

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from a diverse array of private schools will encounter American government in action at a Civics Day on Tuesday, Jan. 28 to celebrate school choice. For the second consecutive year, Colorado Civics Day will take place during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

- Civics Day at Capitol Rotunda

- Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

- Students from a variety of private schools

WHEN:

- 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28

- Pledge of Allegiance recited before the House and Senate at 9 a.m.

WHERE:

- Event begins at the Colorado Capitol Building Rotunda

- Event ends at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1555 Grant St.

This event is hosted by ACE Scholarships.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

