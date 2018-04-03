Tom's of Maine and The Nature Conservancy Invite Public to Vote For Water Restoration Projects Across America

Tom's of Maine, the leading maker of natural personal care products, is taking action to make a positive impact on future generations, and will donate* $1,000,000 in 2018 to The Nature Conservancy to help turn the tide toward better protecting, preserving and restoring our nation's freshwater. Just in time for Earth Month, the public can help by voting for their favorite of four different water-related protection efforts around the United States to direct project funding. Vote today for your favorite water protection project at https://www.tomsofmaine.com/turnthetide.

"It's easy to overlook the amount of water we use on a daily basis. At Tom's of Maine, we want to be a part of the solution, and help show our kids that together we can have an impact at home, at work and as a community," said Rob Robinson, brand and goodness leader at Tom's of Maine. "Teaming up with The Nature Conservancy will help us make a difference in support of waterways around the nation."

The top three vote-getting projects will receive $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 in funding, respectively, in addition to a guaranteed base level of support for each. Projects include:

The Colorado River Basin: Restoring and protecting water supplies for people and nature.

The Mississippi River Basin: Restoring key floodplains to reduce nutrient pollution in a basin that covers (or drains) 41% of the U.S.

East Coast Dam Removal: Freeing miles of river from Maine to Maryland by removing dams and improving habitat connections.

Sustainable Rivers Program: Working with the Army Corps of Engineers to better balance what people and rivers need to thrive.

"The Nature Conservancy understands the importance of protecting and restoring America's natural waterways to ensure people and nature have access to clean water to thrive," said Dr. Shelly Lakly, Managing Director of the Conservancy's Saving Rivers program. "To this end, the Conservancy is engaging in water protection projects across the country — such as protecting the Colorado River Basin and restoring the Mississippi River Basin — that not only provide clean drinking water and lower flood risk to our communities, but ultimately keep our rivers healthy."

Remaining funds from Tom's of Maine will go to support the Conservancy's North American freshwater program, including on-the-ground projects along rivers and in river basins as well as water use and management projects to ensure that more of our natural waterways are protected.

Tom's of Maine has spent more than 45 years developing natural personal care products with a focus on natural, responsible and sustainable practices, while giving 10% of its profits back to helping people and the planet. You can learn more about Tom's of Maine and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine is a leading natural products company focused on oral and personal care, carrying high quality toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, deodorant, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, lip balm and baby care products. The company has a long-standing commitment to supporting people, communities and the living planet. For 48 years, Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofit efforts by giving 10% of its profits back to organizations that support nature and healthy families, and by encouraging employees to use 5% (12 days) of employee time to volunteer. Tom's of Maine employees regularly contribute suggestions for improving the company's high sustainability standards. And their ideas, from wind power to ways to improve recycled and recyclable packaging options, are critical to the company's sensitive way of doing business. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Tom's of Maine values partnering with its consumers, suppliers and community organizations to support lasting, positive change that is good for people and the planet. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

*A portion of the donation will go toward administration of the mission of The Nature Conservancy

