Tom’s of Maine Brings First-of-its-Kind Recyclable Toothpaste Tube to the Oral Care Aisle

Until now, toothpaste tubes haven't been recyclable because most are made of a mixed material that doesn't have a second life and has to be landfilled. The #2 plastic continues to have a strong recycling stream and is the same material used in most laundry detergent bottles. The new Tom's of Maine recyclable tube is designed to be "circular," so that the material can be re-processed into new products and packaging.

"We're thrilled to offer a first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube that's been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, which sets the standard for North America. There is no oral care or personal care tube on the market with this APR recognition," said Esi Seng, general manager at Tom's of Maine. "We're already hard at work engaging with The Recycling Partnership and their network to communicate with recycling centers and win their acceptance of our recyclable tube. We're proud to be blazing a trail for other toothpaste brands to follow," Seng added.

Tom's of Maine Antiplaque & Whitening Peppermint Natural Toothpaste will be the first variant in the new tube, available on shelves in the coming weeks, with all full size Tom's of Maine toothpastes in the new recyclable tube by the end of 2020. For more information, please visit: https://www.tomsofmaine.com/our-promise/caring-for-the-planet.

"When it comes to recycling, shoppers interested in natural products are also more committed, active participants in working to keep waste out of landfills," said Julie Sprague, stewardship manager at Tom's of Maine. "This is another commitment we're making as a company guided by a rigorous set of standards called our Stewardship Model, which ensures we're operating sustainably and responsibly every day. Taking care of the planet is a goal we all share and this exciting launch is a new way we can work together in this ongoing effort," Sprague added.

To recycle the tube at home, people should check the back of their tube for the blue "flag" that tells you what to do: once empty, replace cap and recycle with #2 plastics. Tom's of Maine tubes without the blue flag haven't yet transitioned to the new recyclable material. Recycling practices vary by municipality and if a town doesn't accept #2 plastic, the Tom's of Maine Natural Care Recycling Program, a partnership with TerraCycle, is a recommended option for recycling all personal and oral care packaging regardless of the brand.

Tom's of Maine recently became a Certified B Corporation®, joining the ranks of top socially responsible companies. Through this accreditation, the company continues its commitment to transparency, caring for the planet and communities, and setting a positive example for future generations. 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the brand still headquartered in Kennebunk, Maine. You can learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete product portfolio and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 49 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

SOURCE Tom's of Maine

Related Links

https://www.tomsofmaine.com

