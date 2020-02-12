Tom's of Maine Debuts First-of-its-Kind Natural Prebiotic Personal Care Line

The truth is, not all bacteria are bad for you. In fact, killing all bacteria may do more harm than good. Both good and bad bacteria naturally exist in different areas of the body, including in the gut, mouth and on the skin. Prebiotics are nutrients that promote the growth of the good bacteria (or probiotics) that already exist in and on your body by feeding them, while starving and crowding out the bad bacteria that cause bad breath or body odor. Promoting their growth will help support a healthier balance of bacteria with more of the good and less of the bad.

According to a recent survey conducted by PSB Research on behalf of Tom's of Maine, more than half of Americans believe the gut could benefit from a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria, with significantly fewer realizing other areas of the body like the skin (40%) and mouth (37%) need this balance.

"We know most people appreciate the importance of balancing the bacteria in the gut, but often don't realize there are other unique microbiomes across the body to support, as well," said Justin Boudrow, personal care brand manager at Tom's of Maine. "As with all of our products, this line is designed to keep you feeling clean and fresh using naturally-derived ingredients – with the added benefit of a prebiotic nutrient that selectively feeds good bacteria, helping to promote a healthy balance. For 50 years, we've been the leader in natural personal care innovation and are proud to offer families our newest way to build upon their naturally healthy lifestyle," he added.

"Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is all about finding the right balance," said actress Ellie Kemper, who has partnered with Tom's of Maine to help launch the new line. "Sometimes it's about balancing work and home life, and sometimes it's balancing the needs of others and taking care of yourself. I love that the Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Personal Care line helps inspire a healthy balance in my daily routine with a variety of effective, natural products from a brand that shares my values."

The new Tom's of Maine Prebiotic Personal Care line is now available at Target, Amazon, CVS, Whole Foods and other select retailers nationwide. The full portfolio includes:

Prebiotic Toothpaste : Supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the mouth, while helping to reduce odors associated with bad breath.

Supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the mouth, while helping to reduce odors associated with bad breath. Prebiotic Deodorant : Fosters the growth of good bacteria in the underarm to help reduce odor, in a formula that delivers 48-hour odor protection.

Fosters the growth of good bacteria in the underarm to help reduce odor, in a formula that delivers 48-hour odor protection. Prebiotic Body Wash & Bar Soap: Helps promote the growth of good bacteria on the body, in sulfate-free 2 formulas that retain skin's natural moisture and gently cleanse.

Helps promote the growth of good bacteria on the body, in sulfate-free formulas that retain skin's natural moisture and gently cleanse. Prebiotic Liquid Hand Soap: Provides gentle cleansing and helps support the growth of good bacteria found on hands and palms, while retaining skin's natural moisture.

This year, Tom's of Maine is celebrating 50 years of making safe and effective natural personal care products. A Certified B Corporation®, Tom's of Maine continues its commitment to transparency, caring for the planet and communities, and setting a positive example for future generations. You can learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete product portfolio and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine .

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine .

1Results from an online survey conducted by PSB Research on behalf of Tom's of Maine from January 6-7, 2020 among a representative sample of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

2Does not contain any sulfate-based surfactants

