Tom's of Maine Introduces New Whole Care Toothbrush

KENNEBUNK, Maine, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinking about a refresh of your oral care routine? Don't forget a new toothbrush! According to the American Dental Association, you should break out a new brush every three to four months. Tom's of Maine, the #1 natural toothpaste and mouthwash brand, is offering a new option in the oral care aisle with its Whole Care Toothbrush. With a handle made from 80% post-consumer recycled plastic, it's an eco-friendly option that families can feel good about.

Designed with cross-angled, multi-height bristles to help remove plaque between teeth, the Tom's of Maine Whole Care Toothbrush gently cleans down to the gumline and features a raised tip to access hard-to-reach areas. The soft, BPA-free bristles are colored with food-grade, mineral-based pigments and the toothbrush is recyclable through the Tom's of Maine collection program with upcycling leader TerraCycle.

"Our Whole Care Toothbrush offers an eco-conscious option that was carefully designed to provide both efficacy and comfort," said Paul Jessen, senior oral care brand manager at Tom's of Maine. "As the #1 natural oral care brand, Tom's of Maine is constantly working to develop new products that will help families live a naturally healthy lifestyle."

Whole Care Toothbrush is available in four unique colors in single (MSRP: $3.99) or twin packs (MSRP: $6.49) on Amazon.com, Target and Whole Foods. Pair with Tom's of Maine Whole Care toothpaste and mouthwash for a whole mouth clean.

Since 1970, Tom's of Maine has been making safe and effective products that harness the best of nature. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and each year gives 10% of profits back to support nature and healthy families.

You can learn more about Tom's of Maine, its complete natural care portfolio and how the company makes its products by visiting www.TomsofMaine.com and www.Facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine has been making safe, effective natural personal care products for 49 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities.

