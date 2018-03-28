Tom's of Maine New Whole Care® Mouthwash Provides Six Benefits in One

The new mouthwash fights cavities, strengthens enamel, restores minerals, freshens breath, cleans between teeth and is, of course, alcohol free. New Tom's of Maine Whole Care® Mouthwash provides clinically proven cavity protection with no artificial colors, sweeteners, preservatives or animal ingredients.

"Developing a mouthwash that offers so many benefits wasn't easy. It took us many years to get it right," said Lindsey Seavey, oral care brand manager at Tom's of Maine. "We listened to what people want and have created an effective rinse that provides a naturally clean mouth."

Pair the new Whole Care Mouthwash with Tom's of Maine Whole Care Toothpaste for a clean mouth, naturally. Tom's of Maine Whole Care Toothpaste is a multi-benefit, natural toothpaste offering whitening, cavity protection, fresh breath and more. The Tom's of Maine Whole Care Toothpaste line includes Peppermint, Spearmint, Wintermint and Cinnamon Clove flavors.

Tom's of Maine Whole Care Mouthwash is available in Fresh Mint flavor at a suggested retail price of $5.49 for 16 oz.

Tom's of Maine has spent nearly 50 years developing natural oral care products with a commitment to making safe and effective products that harness the best of nature. Since 1970, the company gives 10% of profits back every year to help people and the planet.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine is a leading natural products company focused on oral and personal care, carrying high quality toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, deodorant, antiperspirant, bar soap, body wash, lip balm and baby care products. The company has a long-standing commitment to supporting people, communities and the living planet. For 48 years, Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofit efforts by giving 10% of its profits back to organizations that support nature and healthy families, and by encouraging employees to use 5% (12 days) of employee time to volunteer. Tom's of Maine employees regularly contribute suggestions for improving the company's high sustainability standards. And their ideas, from wind power to ways to improve recycled and recyclable packaging options, are critical to the company's sensitive way of doing business. Most Tom's of Maine products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. All packaging is recyclable through a partnership with upcycling leader TerraCycle or participating municipalities. Tom's of Maine values partnering with its consumers, suppliers and community organizations to support lasting, positive change that is good for people and the planet. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at http://www.facebook.com/TomsofMaine.

