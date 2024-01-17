Tonaquint Upgrades Infrastructure of Recently Acquired Oklahoma City Data Center

Client orders are now being accepted for recently acquired facility

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonaquint , the premier data center solutions provider serving emerging markets, announced it is upgrading the recently acquired EdgeX data center facility in Oklahoma City. Tonaquint acquired the facility in late 2023 with plans to further enhance and expand it to build a market-leading facility.

Tonaquint is recommissioning the former EdgeX facility from a single-client environment to a multi-client one, initially deploying a minimum of 2.5 MW of critical IT load. With an expansion capability of up to 12 MW, the facility holds significant future upside and can deliver chilled water cooling for high-density workloads. Additional enhancements include a refreshed client reception area and meeting rooms.

"This state-of-the-art facility will be well-prepared for the demands of new clients and the increasing capacity requirements of AI workloads," said Terry Morrison, COO and CTO of Tonaquint. "These enhancements further position this facility as one of the region's most future-forward and resilient data centers."

Located near the Will Rogers World Airport on a highly secure four-acre campus, the purpose-built Tier III data center is 65,000 square feet, with two 10,000 square feet of data halls. The facility is positioned for 100% uptime and can withstand tornado-force winds up to 310 mph. The data center provides high-density capacity and geographic optionality for all client workload types. Tonaquint is taking client orders now, for delivery starting in April of this year.

Tonaquint is a specialized data center provider offering cloud, colocation, backup, disaster recovery and network-as-a-service solutions to mid-market organizations through its facilities in the Mountain West and Southwest regions of the United States. The Oklahoma City acquisition is in addition to Tonaquint's existing platform in Boise, Idaho and St. George, Utah.

About Tonaquint

Tonaquint was founded in 2008 in St. George, UT, and entered the Boise, ID, market in 2020 with the acquisition of Fiberpipe Data Centers, Inc. Tonaquint provides a comprehensive set of data center solutions to a diverse and growing client base in the technology, healthcare, financial services, and industrial sectors, in high growth and emerging markets. In December 2022, DIF Capital Partners acquired Tonaquint, to enable Tonaquint to continue its growth.

