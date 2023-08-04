Tongwei Group Made its Debut on Fortune Global 500 List

Tongwei Group

Tongwei Group

04 Aug, 2023

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list was officially released. Tongwei Group made its debut on the list with a revenue of CNY 2148.82 billion and ranked 476th, becoming the first photovoltaic company in the world to enter the Fortune Global 500. At the same time, Tongwei Group ranked 34th on the Return on Equity (ROE) list with a net asset return rate of 42.9%, making it the only mainland Chinese company among the top 50 companies with the highest ROE. The inclusion of Tongwei Group in the Fortune Global 500 marks its formal entry into the "club" of global giant enterprises and signifies the firm commitment to comprehensive internationalization.

Over the past 41 years, Tongwei Group has achieved steady development. As a global leader in high-purity polysilicon and solar cells, Tongwei Group currently holds the largest global market share in high-purity polysilicon production and sales. Its solar cell shipments have remained at the top globally for six consecutive years. In 2022, Tongwei expanded to the Module sector and its Module shipments entered the top ten globally. Its photovoltaic products are exported to more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. Tongwei also pioneered the "Fishery & PV Integration" development model, with 52 "Fishery-PV Integration" bases established, achieving a cumulative grid-connected capacity of 3.4 GW. The high-quality and clean photovoltaic power has been benefiting countless households.

From its foundation in China to its global expansion, from deepening Chinese manufacturing to leading Chinese innovation, Tongwei Group, as a Fortune Global 500 company, will seize opportunities, utilize every technological innovation and quality product to contribute to the global response to climate change, promote green energy transformation, and achieve carbon neutrality goals. It will provide China's solutions and contribute the strength of the Tongwei Group.

SOURCE Tongwei Group

