Tongyu Communication Showcases at MWC Kigali 2025, Connecting Africa's Digital Future with Innovative Technology

KIGALI, Rwanda, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tongyu Communication ('Tongyu'), a leading global provider of communication solutions, today showcased a range of communication products and technologies customized for the African region at the MWC Kigali 2025 exhibition. These include the already large-scale deployed MacroWiFi ultra-long-range wireless coverage system, satellite communication solutions, and 5G-Advanced key technologies, demonstrating its commitment to advancing Africa's digital transformation through localized innovation.

The African continent's complex terrain and dispersed population pose challenges of difficult coverage and high costs for traditional communication network deployment. Based on deep insights into local African needs, Tongyu launched the MacroWiFi system. It utilizes a high-gain dual-beam antenna array and a 180° wide-angle design, enabling ultra-long-distance transmission of 1.5–2.8 kilometers – a coverage area up to 10 times that of traditional WiFi. Networking multiple units can serve several villages, farms, or community settlements, significantly reducing network deployment costs for operators.

In practical deployments, MacroWiFi has demonstrated remarkable adaptability and cost-effectiveness. It requires no complex cabling, supports rapid installation within 1–2 days, and can handle 200+ concurrent user connections. Integrated with a cloud-based remote management platform, it enables real-time monitoring and precise billing. The system is already commercially deployed in multiple countries, including Nigeria, and is widely used in education, healthcare, SME, and remote community scenarios.

"MacroWiFi's breakthrough lies not only in the technology itself, but also in its profound understanding and precise response to Africa's needs," said Wu Meixuan, Vice President of Tongyu Communication. "Our mission is to use stable, reliable connectivity to break down digital barriers in remote areas, paving an inclusive and sustainable digital path for Africa."

In R&D, Tongyu Communication holds over 1,000 patents, providing solid support for continuous product innovation. The company has achieved industry leadership in 5G-A Integrated Sensing and Communication antennas, intelligent beamforming technology, and satellite communication solutions. Its satellite solutions integrate Low Earth Orbit and Geostationary Orbit technologies, forming an integrated 'Space-Air-Ground' service capability to provide stable communication for areas without network coverage.

To better serve the African and global markets, Tongyu Communication has established a service network covering Europe, Asia, the Americas, and other regions. Tongyu is now a certified supplier for multiple major African operators and will continue to deepen local cooperation, promoting the implementation of technical training and service systems.