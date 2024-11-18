TONY BUZBEE SUED FOR EXTORTION

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinn Emanuel filed a lawsuit today in California against Anthony ("Tony") Buzbee for extortion based on Buzbee's threats of publicizing false information for financial gain. In the lawsuit, Quinn Emanuel states that Buzbee has established a pattern of leveling baseless, fabricated, and malicious allegations at high profile individuals and threatening to name them publicly if they fail to pay exorbitant sums of money. Buzbee then uses this money to fund his lavish lifestyle. He has deployed these threats in letters, statements to the press, his website, and on social media in recent months to try to shake down well known individuals. His tactics are unethical and extortionate, and today they seek to hold him accountable for his illegal behavior.

