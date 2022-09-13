Tony Robbins And Feeding America® Partnership Surpasses 900 Million Meals Provided Through 1 Billion Meals Campaign

Skyrocketing Food and Transportation Costs Strain Budgets of Families Facing Hunger and the Hunger Relief Organizations that Serve Them

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Tony Robbins, a bestselling author, philanthropist and the world's #1 life and business strategist, together with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States, today announced that they are closer than ever to their multi-year goal of helping provide 1 billion meals to people experiencing food insecurity.

Eight years into the 10-year campaign, Robbins and Feeding America, through their 1 Billion Meals Challenge, are well ahead of schedule having already helped provide 914 million meals to people facing hunger across the United States.

Despite this amazing achievement, so much more is required to combat hunger and support the food banks and relief organizations filling the basic, life sustaining need of providing meals for families.

In the United States alone, nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, are food insecure. Access to regular, nutritious meals is growing increasingly difficult with food prices near-record highs and higher fuel and commodity costs continuing to rise, making food more expensive to raise, store, process, and transport.

Food costs continue to take a larger chunk of family budgets. Currently, low-income U.S. households spend nearly one-third of their budget on food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Government data reveals groceries are costing families 10 percent more this year than last with certain perishable and protein items like meats, fish, poultry and eggs up even more.

"Solving the big challenge of ending mass hunger and food insecurity in a substantiable way is my lifelong mission and passion. Tragically, the number of severely food insecure people remains unacceptable, having only grown since before the pandemic despite more than enough food existing to feed everyone on the planet." Robbins said. "Human beings should not needlessly go hungry. Collectively we must get food to people who need it and do not have the means to secure it for themselves or their families."

In the United States, rising food prices, supply chain issues and the expiration of added pandemic-era government food assistance for families are forecast to continue the challenges food banks and relief organizations are facing in the year ahead.

"This year the 1 Billion Meals Challenge surpassed an incredible milestone: 900 million meals for neighbors living with hunger," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "We are so grateful to Tony and all who joined in to achieve this level of contribution. In Tony, what could be—and should be—comes to life. His vision and leadership in the cause of hunger relief do more than inspire; they plant seeds in others who take up the challenge to perform life-changing and life-sustaining acts of kindness."

Supporting people facing hunger is a lifelong mission of Robbins, whose struggling family was provided bags of food at Thanksgiving by a well-meaning neighbor when he was a child. Robbins became a Feeding America ambassador more than a decade ago. Through that partnership, Robbins and Feeding America initially launched the 100 Million Meals Challenge, only to increase their already ambitious initial goals four years later by turning their campaign into the 1 Billion Meals Challenge. To date, the campaign partnership has raised funds to help provide more than 900 million meals to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity in the United States through the Feeding America network of 200-member food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

Through the Challenge, every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals* through the Feeding America network of food banks. All donations to the 1 Billion Meals Challenge can then be matched by Robbins' annual leadership gift. Proceeds from his three most recent best-selling books: Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love; MONEY Master the Game: 7 Simple Steps to Financial Freedom and Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook, and gifts from other donors answering Robbins' call for support also help financially sustain the effort. Additionally, Robbins has been instrumental in inspiring individuals and corporations throughout the United States to support the cause and has played a key role in helping to attract new donors to the organization annually.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation's #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Author of six internationally bestselling books, including the New York Times #1 best-sellers, LIFE FORCE: HOW NEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN PRECISION MEDICINE CAN TRANSFORM THE QUALITY OF YOUR LIFE & THOSE YOU LOVE; MONEY: MASTER THE GAME and UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

