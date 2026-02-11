Tony Robbins Appoints Erik Logan as CEO of Robbins Research International and Chief Advisor

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Robbins today announced the appointment of Erik Logan as Chief Executive Officer of Robbins Research International (RRI) and Chief Advisor to Tony Robbins. In this expanded leadership role, Logan will lead the day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction of RRI, Tony Robbins' flagship education company, while also contributing strategic leadership across the broader ecosystem of 121 businesses Robbins is an owner in.

Since its founding, Robbins Research International has served tens of millions of people worldwide through transformational programs, immersive experiences, and executive education. Logan's appointment comes at a pivotal, transformational moment for RRI as the organization enters its next phase of growth, scale, and global impact.

Tony Robbins, founder of Robbins Research International, said: "Great leadership isn't about doing more—it's about creating clarity, alignment, and momentum at scale. Erik brings the lived experience, discernment, and execution that enable us to grow our impact, strengthen our foundation, and touch even more lives."

Robbins continued, "With Erik stepping into this role, we gain a sharper ability to identify opportunities, connect the ecosystem more effectively, and unlock greater value across everything we are building including our partnership with Paramount+ and the Tony Robbins Network. His experience working hand-in hand with Oprah Winfrey, as the president of Harpo Productions, and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) during its growth years brings valued insights into this new enterprise."

Tony and Sage connected with Logan over a decade ago. Over that time, the three have remained in contact, observing one another's work, values, and impact. Logan's appointment represents a natural and organic next step for both RRI, the constellation of companies, and the Robbins future mission.

Sage Robbins added, "Tony and I have known Erik for many years, and what has always stood out is his alignment with how we think about leadership, growth, and service. Over time, it became clear that Erik's experience and perspective position him uniquely for where the company is headed. This step feels thoughtful, intentional, and entirely in service of our mission."

Logan brings a deep and proven leadership background across media, entertainment, and global consumer platforms. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the World Surf League, where he led significant innovations in the sport and expanded its global media footprint through content. Prior to WSL, Logan held senior leadership roles as Co-President and President at Harpo Productions and the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Earlier in his career, he was an Executive Vice President at XM Satellite Radio, Overseeing Content and Broadcast Operations, contributing to its rapid expansion during a critical period of scale and transformation. Most recently, Logan has served as Managing Partner for a portfolio of businesses on behalf of Scott Borchetta, based in Nashville, Tennessee, where he has focused on strategic growth, operational leadership, and value creation across multiple ventures.

Reflecting on the appointment, Erik Logan said: "Tony and his incredible team has built one of the most impactful platforms in the world for leadership and personal transformation. Stepping into this role is both an honor and a responsibility. My focus is on strengthening the foundation alongside the hundreds of dedicated employees who power this organization.

Logan added, "This is about building sustainable leverage that expands impact and ensures RRI continues to lead at the highest level, creating a mission legacy and impact that outlasts any individual contribution."

Logan's tenure begins immediately.

About Robbins Research International (RRI):

Founded by Tony Robbins, Robbins Research International is a global leader in personal and professional development. Through live events, coaching, digital platforms, and enterprise solutions, RRI empowers individuals and organizations to achieve lasting transformation, peak performance, and sustained success.

