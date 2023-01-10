Tony Robbins Presents Free, 5-Day "2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge" Virtual Event

Event will be livestreamed January 24-28, 2023 to arm attendees with the tools they need to empower themselves and live more fulfilling and healthier lives, even during difficult times

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year approaches, Tony Robbins, the world's leading authority on personal growth, business transformation and peak performance, announces his 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge, a free five-day livestreamed training program beginning January 24, 2023.

For five days, Tony Robbins will lead free livestreamed sessions designed to provide registered participants with the tools and strategies they need to overcome their fears and doubts so they can thrive and live their best life in the new year no matter their personal goals. Each day, the 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge will feature a different theme and homework challenge, focusing on one step to turn that day's training into action. By the end of the five days, participants will have generated enough momentum to continue building on their progress all year long.

"I want everyone prepared and equipped to have the best 2023 possible even in challenging times like the world faces today," Tony Robbins said. "This free event will be an opportunity to focus on every area of your life – your emotions, your relationships, your career or your business, your finances, your health, – and become Unshakeable. There is no better way to start the year!"

Begun during the global pandemic by Tony as a way to help people needing support and human engagement, the virtual challenge event has drawn two million attendees from around the world. Last year's 2022 event approached a million participants, and the 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge is already on track to exceed those attendance numbers.

At the start of 2023, the world, or at least the majority of the world, will finally realize that we are facing a global recession that will affect and touch everyone. History as recently as 2008 and 2020 informs us that such conditions effect states of mind, bank accounts, retirement plans, careers and self-made businesses, personal health and relationships of all kinds. That is why it is more important than ever during periods of economic winter that people are armed with an Unshakeable mindset and mission critical tools to plow through any obstacles to be their best selves and reach where they want to go in life.

Those who sign up for the challenge will have access to a private Facebook group created exclusively for this program. The 5-day event will also be livestreamed through YouTube. In addition to taking part in five days of live training, participants will be eligible to win a variety of daily prizes, including free tickets to Unleash the Power Within and Date with Destiny, one-on-one results coaching with a top Tony Robbins' specialist or a brand-new iPhone fully loaded with all of Tony Robbins' training programs on Tony's BREAKTHROUGH app.

Participants can also choose to upgrade for a nominal fee and join the select 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge VIP Group with Tony VIP Group participants will receive private Zoom access during the challenge, access to a 30-minute Q&A with Tony and randomly selected participants after each day's training and lifetime access to 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge training videos.

One cornerstone of living a fulfilled life is understanding that the secret to living is giving. In this spirit, and at a time when the world's population faces one of the largest food crises it has ever faced, Tony is committing to donating 100 meals to Feeding America in the name of each person who joins the VIP Group.

To learn more about the 2023 Become Unshakeable Challenge and to sign up, visit https://becomeunshakeable.com/join-the-challenge.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation's #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. Author of six internationally bestselling books, including the New York Times #1 best-sellers, LIFE FORCE: HOW NEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN PRECISION MEDICINE CAN TRANSFORM THE QUALITY OF YOUR LIFE & THOSE YOU LOVE; MONEY: MASTER THE GAME and UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from more than 100 countries through his live, virtual, audio, video and life training programs and seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

