Tony Robbins Presents Free 5-Day New World | New You Challenge

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin a new year unlike any other, Tony Robbins, the world's leading authority on personal growth, business transformation and peak performance, presents his New World | New You Challenge, a free five-day livestreamed training program beginning at 2 pm EST/11 am PST on January 21.

For five days, Tony Robbins will lead livestreamed sessions designed to provide participants with the tools and strategies they need to overcome their fears and doubts so they can recreate themselves and thrive in the new year. Each day, the New World | New You Challenge will feature a different theme and homework challenge, focusing on one step to turn that day's training into action. By the end of the five days, participants will have generated enough momentum to continue building on their progress all year long.

"I'm committed to helping people have the best year of their lives in 2021," Tony Robbins said. "We are going to go full tilt for five days during the New World | New You Challenge. It will be an opportunity for you to look at every area of your life – your body, your emotions, your relationships, your finances, your career or your business – and gain strategies that can close the gap from where you are now, and get you to where you want to be. What could be a better way to start the new year?"

Those who sign up for the challenge will have access to a private Facebook group created exclusively for this program. In addition to taking part in five days of live training, participants will be eligible to win a variety of daily prizes, including free tickets to Unleash the Power Within and Date with Destiny, one-on-one results coaching with a top Tony Robbins' specialist or a brand-new iPhone fully loaded with all of Tony Robbins' training programs on Tony's brand-new BREAKTHROUGH app.

Participants can also choose to upgrade for a nominal fee and join the select New World | New You VIP Group with Tony. VIP Group participants will receive private Zoom access during the challenge, a 30-minute Q&A with Tony after each day's training and lifetime access to New World | New You Challenge training videos.

Tony understands the pandemic and the economic challenges its brought has left too many with too little to fulfill their essential needs. A cornerstone to living a fulfilled life is knowing that the secret to living is giving. In this spirit, at a time when people need it most, Tony is committing to donating 100 meals to Feeding America in the name of each person who joins the VIP Group.

To learn more about the New World | New You Challenge and to sign up, visit Make2021MyYear.com.

Everyone who participates in the New World | New You Challenge will be eligible to purchase discounted tickets to the next virtual Unleash the Power Within, scheduled for March 4-7.

Tony Robbins is an entrepreneur, #1 New York Times best-selling author, philanthropist and the nation's #1 Life and Business Strategist. A recognized authority on the psychology of leadership, negotiations and organizational turnaround, he has served as an advisor to leaders around the world for more than 40 years. An author of five internationally bestselling books, including the recent New York Times #1 best-seller MONEY: MASTER THE GAME and UNSHAKEABLE: YOUR FINANCIAL FREEDOM PLAYBOOK, Mr. Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people from 100 countries through his audio, video and life training programs. He created the #1 personal and professional development program of all time (Ultimate Edge) and more than 6 million people have attended his live seminars. For more, visit www.tonyrobbins.com.

