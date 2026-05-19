Tony Robbins Releases Updated 35th Anniversary Edition of Awaken the Giant Within

The landmark bestseller returns with Robbins' most powerful strategies for mastering emotions, physical health, relationships, finances, and life—now updated for a new generation.

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life and business strategist and #1 New York Times bestselling author Tony Robbins has announced the release of an updated 35th anniversary edition of his groundbreaking book Awaken the Giant Within, available Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Awaken the Giant Within

Originally published in 1991, Awaken the Giant Within has empowered tens of millions to transform their lives for more than three decades. Now, when so many people feel overwhelmed, distracted, and disconnected from what they truly want, Robbins is bringing this landmark work to a new generation of readers, updated with his most effective tools and strategies for anyone ready to stop reacting to life and start creating it.

"The world keeps changing, but the principles that transform lives don't," Robbins said. "When you learn to direct your personal power, everything changes. The resources you need are already inside you. This book exists to wake them up."

With more than four million copies sold, Awaken the Giant Within remains as powerful and relevant as ever. At its core is the truth that will change how you see yourself: the life you want is not out of reach. Most people never achieve what they truly want not because they lack opportunity, but because they've never learned to direct their power. This book delivers the tools to do exactly that, starting with an acclaimed seven-day action plan across five critical areas of mastery—emotions, physical health, relationships, finances, and time. The result is a proven roadmap for turning your biggest dreams into the extraordinary life you were meant to live.

"Tony Robbins helped me discover what I am really made of. With Tony's help, I've set new standards for myself, and I've taken my tennis game and my life to a whole new level!" – Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion

Awaken the Giant Within is available for pre-order now from Simon & Schuster and all major retailers.

About Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is an international entrepreneur, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and philanthropist. He is the chairman of a holding company comprised of more than 120 privately held businesses with combined sales exceeding $14 billion annually. Recognized by Fortune as the "CEO Whisperer" and honored by Accenture as one of the "Top 50 Business Intellectuals in the World," Robbins has advised four U.S. presidents, world-class athletes, and global business leaders. His work has reached more than 100 million people across 195 countries. Deeply committed to service, Robbins has committed his resources to fighting global hunger, expanding access to clean water, supporting health and human services, and empowering the next generation of leaders around the world.

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SOURCE Tony Robbins