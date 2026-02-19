Tonya M. Esposito Appointed as At-Large Member of USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Board

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonya M. Esposito, administrative shareholder of the Washington, D.C., office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-chair of the firm's Antitrust Litigation & Competition Regulation Practice, has been appointed an at-large member of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Mid-Atlantic Foundation Board of Directors.

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation works to promote and develop the growth of tennis in the region, encompassing Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The foundation aims to make tennis the most accessible sport in the Mid-Atlantic by fostering community, character, and well-being. It champions tennis as a means to healthier lives and communities, offering opportunities for people of all ages to engage in physical activity, build social connections, and develop character through the sport. The foundation supports a variety of tennis facilities, events, and programs designed to enrich neighborhoods and communities.

Esposito focuses her practice on antitrust and consumer protection issues in a variety of industries, including financial services, real estate, retail, health care, and pharmaceuticals. She has considerable experience representing clients in private litigation, as well as in government investigations brought by state attorneys general, the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Food and Drug Administration, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP