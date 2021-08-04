Too Good To Go Releases First Impact Report & Commits To Being Carbon Neutral+

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Too Good To Go , the tech-for-good company powering the world's #1 app for fighting food waste, releases its first-ever impact report and announces its commitment to being carbon neutral+ from 2020 onwards, going beyond carbon neutral in environmental efforts. The report (available online here ) highlights the company's key environmental and social impact efforts, activities and progress over the past year globally.

Notably, September 2020 marked Too Good To Go's debut into the U.S., bringing its food waste solution over from Europe to inspire Americans everywhere to take action and join in on the movement. In just 4 short months, 145,000+ Americans across NYC and Boston, the app's first two U.S. markets, joined in to save over 44,000 meals from the trash. In 2021, that number has quickly grown to 1+ million Americans and over 575,000 meals in under a year - the carbon equivalent of nearly 300 flights around the world.

Globally, food waste represents 8% of greenhouse gases. 1/3 of all food produced is wasted around the world, and that amount goes up to 30-40% in the U.S ( FDA ). Taking action against food waste is the most impactful thing we can do to fight climate change (Project Drawdown).

Too Good To Go saved over 28 million meals from the trash last year, a 49% increase from 2019. In the same time, over 50,000 food businesses around the world joined forces with the app to prevent food waste.

"Raising the bar is one of Too Good To Go's core values, and this is what we want to achieve in publishing our Impact Report and commitment to being carbon neutral+. It's a tangible assessment of the positive impact we're having on the world around us, and also our way of thanking and paying tribute to our communities of users, partners and stakeholders for their commitment to fighting food waste, together," says Mette Lykke, CEO of Too Good To Go.

To-date, Too Good To Go has launched its food waste solution into 10 major U.S. cities including NYC, Boston, D.C., Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Austin, and inspired 4,500+ food businesses nationwide to join in on the food waste revolution.

"We're really proud of what we've accomplished in the U.S. in such a short time, and it wouldn't have been possible without our incredible partners and users who were ready to join the fight against food waste," says Too Good To Go co-founder, Lucie Basch. "Out of all the countries we've expanded into, the speed in response and excitement from Americans has been unmatched. We can't wait for what's to come in 2021 as we continue expanding and bringing our food waste solution to more parts of the country."

The impact report highlights Too Good To Go's key environmental and social impact in 2020, and the many citizens, partners, business, governments, and NGOs that helped achieve these goals.

Some of the highlights of 2020:

Too Good To Go saved over 28 million meals in 2020, a 49% increase compared to 2019

Launched app in Sweden and the U.S. in September 2020 , marking the 14th and 15th countries to join the global movement against food waste

In just 4 short months, 145,000+ Americans joined across the app's first two markets, NYC and Boston , to save 44,000+ meals from the trash - the carbon equivalent of charging a smartphone fully over 19.4 million times

, to save 44,000+ meals from the trash - the carbon equivalent of charging a smartphone fully over 19.4 million times 50,000+ partners joined Too Good To Go worldwide, 4,000+ now in the U.S.

The " Look, Smell, Taste, Don't Waste " campaign aiming to demystify date labeling was successfully launched across markets

" campaign aiming to demystify date labeling was successfully launched across markets The "Cities Against Food Waste" project was launched to help city councils to work within their communities against food waste

Too Good To Go helped hundreds of wholesalers and manufacturers hit by the pandemic save food

In 2021, Too Good To Go aims to save 65 million meals and will continue its global expansion, to continue having as much impact as possible towards the time-critical mission of fighting food waste.

