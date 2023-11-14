Tool Donation Helps Nonprofit Get Back to Work After Van Broken Into

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte received a donation of tools from Northern Tool + Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is stepping in to help a Charlotte, NC, nonprofit after hearing about its story. In October, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte had their work vans vandalized and burglarized, leaving them without essential equipment to continue their mission to provide critical home repairs to neighbors in need. This week, Northern Tool donated new tools and equipment to ensure the organization could keep helping the community.

"With the generous donation of tools from Northern Tool, we'll be able to help even more low-income homeowners in Greater Charlotte. Having the right tool means we'll be able to more efficiently provide critical home repairs and accessibility modifications for neighbors in need. It also allows us to direct more of our funding into projects to have an even greater impact," said Nikki Quick, Director of Construction for Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.

Northern Tool + Equipment donated equipment ranging from a cordless brad nailer and battery to a tool combo kit to a full-size truck utility rack.

"When we join a community with a retail location, we embed ourselves in the community. We saw the call for help from Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte and knew we could be a good neighbor. We're proud to know our gift of tools and equipment will help get them back out there doing their good work," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears.

