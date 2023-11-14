Tool Donation Helps Nonprofit Get Back to Work After Van Broken Into

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

14 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte received a donation of tools from Northern Tool + Equipment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is stepping in to help a Charlotte, NC, nonprofit after hearing about its story. In October, Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte had their work vans vandalized and burglarized, leaving them without essential equipment to continue their mission to provide critical home repairs to neighbors in need. This week, Northern Tool donated new tools and equipment to ensure the organization could keep helping the community.

Continue Reading
Northern Tool + Equipment donating new tools to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.
Northern Tool + Equipment donating new tools to Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte.

"With the generous donation of tools from Northern Tool, we'll be able to help even more low-income homeowners in Greater Charlotte. Having the right tool means we'll be able to more efficiently provide critical home repairs and accessibility modifications for neighbors in need. It also allows us to direct more of our funding into projects to have an even greater impact," said Nikki Quick, Director of Construction for Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte. 

Northern Tool + Equipment donated equipment ranging from a cordless brad nailer and battery to a tool combo kit to a full-size truck utility rack.

"When we join a community with a retail location, we embed ourselves in the community. We saw the call for help from Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte and knew we could be a good neighbor. We're proud to know our gift of tools and equipment will help get them back out there doing their good work," said Northern Tool + Equipment VP of Retail Steve Spears.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), TikTok (@northerntool), X (Twitter) (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Holly Steffl
Phone Number: 612.351.8312
Email: [email protected]
Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

Also from this source

Artists Will Compete to Have Work Featured on Limited Edition Helmet Sold in National Retail Chain

Artists Will Compete to Have Work Featured on Limited Edition Helmet Sold in National Retail Chain

Northern Tool + Equipment is gearing up to launch its second annual Klutch Welding Helmet Design Sweepstakes. Two artists, who were chosen as winners ...
Northern Tool + Equipment Opens First Retail Location in Ohio

Northern Tool + Equipment Opens First Retail Location in Ohio

Northern Tool + Equipment is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Sharonville, OH. Customers are welcome to stop by the 2275...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.