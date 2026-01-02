Toombs, Hall & Foster, L.L.P. Joins Whitley Penn

DALLAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 1, 2026, Whitley Penn welcomes Toombs, Hall & Foster, L.L.P. to its full-service public accounting and advisory firm.

While Toombs, Hall & Foster, L.L.P. works with diverse businesses, professions, groups and individuals, their practice is concentrated in the areas of real estate, construction, oil and gas, professional services, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and nonprofit organizations.

"Partnering with a respected firm like Whitley Penn marks an exciting step forward. This collaboration not only enhances the services available for our clients but also allows us to support Whitley Penn's clientele with deep experience in public accounting and advisory solutions," said Toombs, Hall & Foster, L.L.P. partners Randy Foster and Joe Abbate.

"This integration is rooted in a shared commitment to client service, industry experience, and strategic growth," said Nathen McEown, Whitley Penn Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are expanding our capabilities and reinforcing our dedication to delivering personalized, high-impact advisory solutions. This partnership ensures a seamless experience for clients and strengthens our collective ability to serve a diverse and evolving marketplace."

