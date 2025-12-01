Whitley Penn Celebrates the Career of Larry Autrey

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Larry Autrey, Whitley Penn Executive Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer, announces his retirement effective December 31, 2025, marking the conclusion of a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in the accounting profession.

Autrey joined Whitley Penn in 1995 and served as CEO for over 20 years before transitioning to Executive Chairman in 2025. Under his leadership, the firm grew from 50 employees to nearly 900, expanded to nine offices across Texas and New Mexico, and completed more than a dozen strategic acquisitions, solidifying Whitley Penn's position as one of the top firms in the Southwest.

Throughout his tenure, Autrey championed innovation, client service, and community engagement. He was instrumental in shaping Whitley Penn's culture of excellence and mentoring future leaders, including current Chief Executive Officer, Nathen McEown, and Chief Operating Officer, Toby Cotton.

"It has been the absolute pleasure of my career to serve this great firm for over 30 years," said Autrey. "Watching Whitley Penn grow and thrive has been incredibly rewarding, and I am confident the leadership team will continue to build on our legacy of client service and innovation."

Autrey's contributions extend beyond the firm. He has served on numerous boards, including Cook Children's Hospital, Texas Land Conservancy, and ACH Child & Family Services, and has been recognized among D CEO's Dallas 500 and as CPA of the Year by the Texas Society of CPAs. To view his full bio, click here.

For more than 40 years, Whitley Penn tax, audit, and advisory professionals have been dedicated to the success of our clients. Our mission is to provide transformative solutions that deliver valuable results and develop strong relationships. With an established presence in the Southwest and as an independent member of HLB International, we are strategically positioned to help you grow both locally and globally. At Whitley Penn, your future is our focus. www.whitleypenn.com.

