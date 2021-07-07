Top 10 Botox Provider in the Nation Coming to Cranberry

The Skin Center's licensed and experienced providers specialize in the most advanced techniques and technologies and offer customized treatment plans to fit individual aesthetic goals. The new Cranberry Township facility, designed by an award-winning architect, features luxurious furnishings and spacious treatment rooms.

With the Cranberry Township aesthetic clinic opening on August 2, The Skin Center will have a total of seven locations throughout the Pittsburgh and Columbus markets. "The Skin Center seeks to awaken confidence through aesthetics," said company CEO Greg Sanker. "We're excited to extend this positive impact to additional patients in the Pittsburgh area this summer." The Skin Center, Cranberry will be located in Franklin Square, at the corner of Route 228 and Franklin Rd.

"We're grateful for the continued support of our patients and the pursuit of high quality patient care from our staff clinicians, physician leaders, medical advisory board and corporate team," added Sanker. "We look forward to continued growth in the future."

To book an appointment in our new Cranberry Township clinic call 412-429-1151!

About The Skin Center

The Skin Center (TSC) is a leading medical aesthetics practice founded 40 years ago and based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company provides non-invasive cosmetic treatments and surgery across seven locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. TSC is a top provider of injectables nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring devices on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery.

Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com

The Skin Center Locations

Cranberry Township 1656 PA-228 Suite 101 Cranberry Twp, PA 16066 Mt Lebanon + Surgery Center 2275 Swallow Hill Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Wexford 11279 Perry Highway Wexford, PA 15090 Shadyside 806 S. Aiken Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Studio Seven Express Center 301 Franklin Farms Road Washington, PA 15301 Columbus + Surgery Center 1050 Beecher Crossing Columbus, OH 43230

Contact: Kirstie Ansell

412-429-1151

SOURCE The Skin Center

