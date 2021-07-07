Top 10 Botox Provider in the Nation Coming to Cranberry
Jul 07, 2021, 09:00 ET
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Skin Center is the region's most experienced provider in the industry, and is opening an aesthetic clinic in Cranberry Township this summer. The company's state-of-the-art Cranberry facility will offer a collection of non-invasive cosmetic services, including Botox, filler, microneedling, laser hair removal, skincare products and more.
The Skin Center's licensed and experienced providers specialize in the most advanced techniques and technologies and offer customized treatment plans to fit individual aesthetic goals. The new Cranberry Township facility, designed by an award-winning architect, features luxurious furnishings and spacious treatment rooms.
With the Cranberry Township aesthetic clinic opening on August 2, The Skin Center will have a total of seven locations throughout the Pittsburgh and Columbus markets. "The Skin Center seeks to awaken confidence through aesthetics," said company CEO Greg Sanker. "We're excited to extend this positive impact to additional patients in the Pittsburgh area this summer." The Skin Center, Cranberry will be located in Franklin Square, at the corner of Route 228 and Franklin Rd.
"We're grateful for the continued support of our patients and the pursuit of high quality patient care from our staff clinicians, physician leaders, medical advisory board and corporate team," added Sanker. "We look forward to continued growth in the future."
To book an appointment in our new Cranberry Township clinic call 412-429-1151!
About The Skin Center
The Skin Center (TSC) is a leading medical aesthetics practice founded 40 years ago and based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company provides non-invasive cosmetic treatments and surgery across seven locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. TSC is a top provider of injectables nationally, maintains the latest non-invasive skin rejuvenation and body contouring devices on the market and is skilled in the art of cosmetic and plastic surgery.
Learn more about The Skin Center at www.theskincentermd.com
The Skin Center Locations
|
Cranberry Township
1656 PA-228 Suite 101
Cranberry Twp, PA 16066
|
Mt Lebanon + Surgery Center
2275 Swallow Hill Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
|
Wexford
11279 Perry Highway
Wexford, PA 15090
|
Shadyside
806 S. Aiken Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
|
Studio Seven Express Center
301 Franklin Farms Road
Washington, PA 15301
|
Columbus + Surgery Center
1050 Beecher Crossing
Columbus, OH 43230
Contact: Kirstie Ansell
412-429-1151
SOURCE The Skin Center
