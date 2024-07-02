Top 10 Credit Union, Mountain America Credit Union, Extends Partnership with Alkami Technology

Credit union continues to bolster its members' digital banking experience

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Mountain America Credit Union (MACU) , a top credit union based in Utah, has extended its partnership with Alkami for five more years continuing to leverage the TechFin's digital banking platform and Data & Marketing Solutions .

Since originally partnering in 2017 , Alkami has provided MACU's members with state-of-the-art digital banking solutions including digital banking and Data & Marketing Solutions, where MACU can access cleansed data to support their data-driven strategic decision making. This empowers MACU to gain the most value from their core and transaction data without having to cleanse, categorize and tag every transaction themselves.

The Alkami Digital Banking Platform delivers intuitive, self-service tools that consumers demand within a personalized user experience (UX) powered by a dataset that rivals the largest megabanks. Alkami's platform empowers regional and community financial institutions, like MACU, to accelerate digital sales and services, helping to increase revenue while lowering costs.

"Throughout our longstanding partnership with Alkami, their solutions have been pivotal in elevating our digital banking experience and providing our members with a seamless user journey," said Kelly Albiston, chief technology officer at MACU. "We're excited to deliver an even more personalized digital banking experience, aligning perfectly with our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our members and drive continued growth for MACU."

"We are proud to have earned the trust of MACU to continue our relationship, especially as community financial institutions face a crowded market of technology partners to choose from and an increasingly competitive field to navigate," said Deep Varma, chief technology officer at Alkami. "We look forward to continuing to expand our partnership with MACU, by providing them with our latest technology innovations and product enhancements to give their members the best holistic digital banking experience."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $18 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

