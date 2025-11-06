Top 10 Cybersecurity Tips Can Save Your Business From the Holiday Grinch, Says eMazzanti Technologies President Carl Mazzanti

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season approaching, cyberattacks targeting organizations of every size and category are surging, warns Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-Founder of eMazzanti Technologies, the leading Managed Services Provider, Microsoft expert and Watchguard Platinum partner.

"Our trained experts can help organizations set up defenses against bad actors, who are now harnessing artificial intelligence to make their threats more dangerous than ever," he notes. "As millions of people log on to ecommerce and other sites, nation-states and other malicious actors will be even more active. With that in mind, we would like to highlight the Top 10 Cybersecurity tips every organization should keep in mind."

Layers of Security--Layered cybersecurity involves implementing multiple security measures to protect data at different levels. "This approach ensures that if one layer is compromised, others remain intact to provide protection," explains Mazzanti. Email Filtering- "Business email compromise is one of the most financially damaging online crimes," he adds. "Implementing eMazzanti's email filtering can help prevent phishing and other email-based attacks by identifying and blocking malicious messages." Employee Training—Training employees on Cybersecurity best practices is crucial, cautions Mazzanti. "We can educate your staff about phishing and other common threats, significantly reducing the risk of successful attacks." Geo-Blocking—Are you doing business in Europe or Asia? If not, geo-block those locations. "Our geo-blocking solutions restrict access to your business's website from countries that do not need access," Mazzanti notes. "This can be easily filtered through your firewall or geo-based policies." Penetration Testing—Conducting penetration testing helps identify vulnerabilities in your systems before cybercriminals do. "Assessments conducted by eMazzanti professionals validate the efficacy of defensive mechanisms and ensure adherence to security policies," notes Mazzanti. Backups—Backing up data is essential, even if it is stored in the cloud. "Misunderstanding cloud provider policies and underestimating data loss risks can lead to significant issues," warns Mazzanti. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)—"We can help you to implement multi-factor authentication, adding an extra layer of security by requiring multiple forms of verification," counsels Mazzanti. "This is often required to qualify for Cyber Insurance." Third-Party Risk Management "Ensuring that vendors and third-party partners meet your cybersecurity standards is vital. "Working with eMazzanti associates to conduct risk assessments and reviewing their security protocols can prevent exposure to ransomware and other attacks," advises Mazzanti. Ransomware Preparedness—"Paying ransom is not an option. "eMazzanti can help you prepare for ransomware attacks by having a response plan in place, ensuring that your data is backed up and secure," Mazzanti says. Robotic Process Automation (RPA)—"Our Robotic Process Automation solutions use software robots to execute security duties continuously or when triggered by specific variables," Mazzanti explains. "When an RPA categorizes a threat, it can act to mitigate the threat by transferring data to a secure location or deploying specified security controls.".

Organizations that proactively work with a trusted Managed Services Provider are less likely to be crippled by a Cyberattack, Mazzanti summarizes. "Reach out to an eMazzanti advisor now, and we can help you to reinforce your digital defenses with the latest technology, backed by decades of our experience."

