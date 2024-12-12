Top 100 best-selling Amazon products that went viral on TikTok in 2024

CeraVe Daily Lotion, Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods and Charmin Toilet Paper top the list from Omnisend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from ecommerce marketing company Omnisend analyzed Amazon's 600 top-selling products of 2024 across 24 categories (from Beauty to Electronics) and cross-referenced them to TikTok videos to uncover the top 100 items TikTok users loved the most.

Researchers checked how much attention each product got on TikTok by counting videos, views, and the followers of the channels featuring them.

Everyday essentials were the most trending products with CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods, and Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper emerging as the top three. Backed by prominent influencers such as dermatologist Dr. Shah (@dermdoctor) and lifestyle creator Josiah Varghese (@itsjoboi), these items topped the list of most promoted Amazon items on TikTok.

The study also found that Beauty & Personal Care, Grocery & Gourmet Food, and Automotive are the most promoted product categories on TikTok. While these categories dominate both TikTok clout and Amazon sales, others (such as Electronics or Musical Instruments) receive less attention and impact.

AMAZON CATEGORY AMAZON PRODUCT INFLUENCER INDEX RANK AVERAGE SALES (ITEM COUNT) Beauty & personal care CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin #1 54k Grocery & gourmet food Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods #2 15k Unique finds Charmin Toilet Paper Ultra Strong Clean Touch #3 74k Beauty & personal care La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer #4 77k Arts, crafts & sewing Sharpie Acrylic Creative Markers #5 10k Kitchen & dining STANLEY IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw #6 14k Office products BIC Wite-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape #7 200k Beauty & personal care Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey #8 30k Unique finds Joking Hazard Enlarged Box Empty Box for Card Storage #9 24k Grocery & gourmet food Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend #10 62k

Explore the full list here: https://www.omnisend.com/most-promoted-amazon-products-tiktok/

The unexpected standouts - Joking Hazard Box, Snail Mucin, The Woobles Beginners Crochet Kit

The most unexpected items have found their moment in the TikTok spotlight.

Joking Hazard Box - for the popular card game - (9th on the list) has gained popularity with Twitch streamer @AXS1 sharing quirky stories and using viral sounds to bring it to life.

In the skincare world, COSRX Snail Mucin (11th) has become a surprising favorite, praised by beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira (@mikaylanogueira), who shares honest reviews and transformative results.

And for DIY enthusiasts, The Woobles Beginners Crochet Kit (36th) has captured attention as a fun and accessible way to learn crochet, with influencer Shawna Lander (@shawnathemom) showcasing it through trending sounds and the popular #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt hashtag.

#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt — most selling hashtag of the year

The most viral TikTok videos about products are 10-15 seconds long and focus on reviews and recommendations, highlighting TikTok's knack for quick, impactful content.

The most popular hashtag that influencers used to promote best-selling Amazon products this year was #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt. Nearly 61% of the TikTok videos analyzed included this hashtag. Videos with it generated over 40 billion views for the 600 products featured in this research.

Other popular hashtags were #Unboxing and #ProductReview, appearing in about 36% of the TikTok videos analyzed. However, videos with #Unboxing generated many more views (15 billion) compared to #ProductReview which generated 4 billion views.

Different generations view TikTok ads differently

In parallel to the study, Omnisend researchers conducted a survey to find generational differences in purchasing decisions.

Gen Z is drawn to beauty, personal care, and fitness items, reflecting a focus on self-care and aesthetics. Millennials prioritize quality-of-life purchases, favoring home improvement, kitchen, and automotive products. Baby Boomers, on the other hand, show a preference for hobby-related items like musical instruments and games.

Interestingly, Gen Z and Millennials are the most influenced by social media ads, with nearly 40% considering a purchase based on influencer content. For Baby Boomers, however, the connection is weaker at 26%. This could be linked to their preferred product categories, which often fall outside the types of items heavily promoted by influencers.

Hobbyist and practical products, like musical instruments and outdoor gear, tend to have less representation in influencer-driven content, limiting their impact on this demographic's purchasing decisions.

Greg Zakowicz, Senior Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend says:

"TikTok's unique algorithm and highly engaging content format allow products to go viral almost overnight, driving significant sales on platforms like Amazon. This creates an opportunity for many brands to tap into TikTok trends and partner with influencers to reach their target audiences.

"However, not all product categories can perform well on TikTok. The study showed that TikTok influencers rarely would choose to promote something they think is too expensive for people to buy or is difficult to explain to their followers. That could be the main reason why skin care products and everyday items are so popular on TikTok, while Electronics or Musical Instruments are not.

"Another reason certain categories perform better than others is that TikTok has quite a young audience, and misses the usually older demographic that has an interest in hobbyist products.

"Regardless of whether TikTok marketing works for your brand, I recommend an omnichannel approach and trying to reach your target audience on different platforms. In combination with traditional marketing methods such as email and SMS marketing, social media marketing can bring even better results."

Methodology

This study examines which of Amazon's top-selling products across 24 categories were also viral TikTok videos. For each category, the 25 best-selling products of 2024 were analyzed (excluding Amazon-specific brands). Data collected includes product prices, reviews, price fluctuations, and six-month average sales.

On TikTok, we identified hashtags for each product or brand, tracking metrics like the number of videos, views of top "For You" page videos, and follower counts of key creators. These were compiled into an "Influencer Index" to rank TikTok's impact by category.

Additionally, an October 2024 survey of 2,007 U.S. social media users provided demographic insights to align Amazon sales data with TikTok engagement, offering a comprehensive look at consumer preferences.

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost.

"Great marketing needs to be expensive" is a myth that 125,000+ Omnisend customers are busting every day by growing their businesses with email and SMS marketing."

For further information, please contact:

Darija Grobova, PR Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend