Top 20 Pharma Becomes the First Life Sciences Company to Automate Medical Literature Safety Monitoring

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the leading global pharmaceutical companies has become the first to go live with ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® LitPro, the life sciences industry's only fully automated medical literature monitoring solution. The groundbreaking announcement was made today by ArisGlobal, a leading provider of a software platfom that automates product development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies. For years, medical literature monitoring has been a manual, time-consuming process. It meant searching through extensive scientific and medical journals page by page to identify adverse event data associated with a company's products. With LifeSphere LitPro, research-driven organizations will be able to automate this function and dramatically increase efficiency.

Determined to find a way to ensure timely discovery of adverse event data within medical and scientific literature, the rapidly growing company provided key insight in ArisGlobal's development of LifeSphere LitPro. The successful collaboration enables them to improve patient safety by delivering efficiency, quality, and compliance throughout the literature review process. As one of the pharmaceutical industry's most progressive companies, they have also partnered with ArisGlobal to become an early adopter of LifeSphere MultiVigilance, the industry's first automated drug safety system, in addition to leveraging the LifeSphere Clinical and LifeSphere Medical Affairs application suites.

For ArisGlobal's President and CEO, Sankesh Abbhi, the implementation of LifeSphere LitPro represents a significant moment for the industry as a whole.

"This is key a milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance discipline and serves as further proof that automation can create immediate and meaningful impact. The launch of LifeSphere LitPro directly affects a company's ability to be more accurate and efficient -- it is a major development that changes literature monitoring for the better."

To learn more about LitPro, visit: https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-litpro/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

