Top Architecture and Design Firm, ROSSETTI, Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto To Improve Performance, Reduce Errors and Save Time

Globally known for its expertise in the design of sports and entertainment venues, ROSSETTI signs a three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to further improve their performance, reduce errors and save time within its team and projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with ROSSETTI.

"Revizto connects processes and workflows together into one cohesive blend." - Dan Wells, Design Lead, ROSSETTI Post this The Miller Electric Performance Center, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is a large-scale project that required a lot of coordination with multiple team members within a tight schedule. With Revizto, ROSSETTI was able to meet the short project schedule. The ability to easily share and view up-to-date content decreased the need for changes. (Image source: ROSSETTI)

ROSSETTI's an expert in architecture, planning, interiors, and analytics, specializing in sports and entertainment venues, mixed-use developments, corporate headquarters, and master planning. Some of the exclusive projects for which they utilize Revizto include the Miller Electric Jacksonville Jaguars Performance Center, the Miami Formula 1 venue and the Atlanta Falcons training facility renovations.

ROSSETTI originally purchased Revizto on a per user basis and later upgraded to a per project basis with unlimited users. After realizing how the platform was able to enhance their design process , they decided to grow their partnership to an enterprise agreement to increase efficiency and ensure consistency across all projects. This also enables them to train their staff on how to use Revizto on all projects of all sizes. The improved coordination with their design consultants has also resulted in better performance, reduced errors, and time savings.

"With the evolution of Building Information Modeling, Architects have quickly adapted by creating new processes and workflows. However, these solutions had been fragmented and inadequate. Revizto connects these processes and workflows together into one cohesive blend to visualize design coordination, streamline tasks and meet faster project schedules without sacrificing time for our craft." - Dan Wells, Design Lead | Associate, ROSSETTI.

Since July 2017, the architecture and design firm has been a dedicated supporter of Revizto. With the entire design team and ROSSETTI's consultants benefiting from improved access to 3D models and drawings, it allows them to coordinate issues quickly. Automated daily updates mean less time is spent on information sharing, allowing for a greater focus on refining the design. Additionally, the integration with Revit and utilization of cloud-based technology have streamlined the design process, enabling access to models and drawings from any device at any time.

"We are thrilled to announce our new three-year enterprise agreement with ROSSETTI. Their decision to adopt Revizto on an enterprise scale underscores the value of our platform in enhancing design processes and project outcomes. We're excited to continue supporting ROSSETTI's journey and to further empower their team with our Integrated Collaboration Platform." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director, Revizto.

To learn more about how ROSSETTI utilizes Revizto to empower architects and streamline architectural design processes for project success, join us on May 31st at 1:00 pm EDT via Zoom. During the webinar, Dan Wells will demonstrate how they blend old and new practices for improved collaboration in the world of architectural design. Register here.

About ROSSETTI

ROSSETTI is a multi-disciplinary design practice with expertise in architecture, urban planning, interiors and analytics. We realize projects that are meaningful to our community, to our clients and ourselves. As a third-generation family-owned company, we have maintained our headquarters in downtown Detroit. Yet, we are known globally for pioneering sports and entertainment destinations that create fans, showcase athletes and build communities.

For more information about ROSSETTI, please visit https://www.rossetti.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

SOURCE Revizto