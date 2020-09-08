Top Brands Join Meals on Wheels America for Don't Stop Now™ Campaign to Support Vulnerable Seniors Impacted by Prolonged COVID-19 Challenges

The Don't Stop Now campaign will run online from September 8, 2020 through November 30, 2020 – raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take action in support of vulnerable seniors both nationally and in their local community. The campaign will kick off with a matching contribution from naviHealth for the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund and is boosted by donated airtime from Comcast and Univision to run public service announcements. In addition to those listed above, the effort has garnered participation from several national brands including Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity, Anchor Brewing Co., Anova Culinary, Bob's Red Mill, bonrisu™, The Coca-Cola Company, Consumer Cellular, Danone North America (and a number of Danone brands including Activia®, DanActive®, Dannon®, evian®, Horizon® Organic®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Oikos® Triple Zero, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Two Good® and Wallaby® Organic), GSN Games, HITRECORD, The Home Depot Foundation, Macy's and Synchrony. Companies participating are sharing campaign messaging across their communications channels, writing notes of encouragement to seniors served by Meals on Wheels, are making first-time and renewed philanthropic contributions, and encouraging their various stakeholders to do the same.

"We're all feeling worn down by the troubling news surrounding COVID-19," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. "But the reality is, we can't let our foot off the gas pedal when millions of seniors are looking to us for a vital lifeline and will continue to rely on our nutritious meals and friendly check-ins for the foreseeable future. Now is not the time to lose momentum. That's why we're carrying the message to businesses and individuals alike: Don't Stop Now."

More information about the campaign, and the issues facing Meals on Wheels and the older adults they serve, can be found at www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/dontstopnow . The public is encouraged to join the conversation on social using #DontStopNow.

ABOUT MEALS ON WHEELS AMERICA

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research, and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

