Top Certified Pre-Owned Deals for April 2018 According to Autotrader

Autotrader Editors' Top Picks for Certified Pre-Owned Deals for April 2018

BMW's certified pre-owned program was recently retooled and now offers one year and unlimited miles of additional coverage, beyond the 4-year/50,000 mile factory warranty period. They are also offering incentives on CPO BMW's through the end of April to qualified buyers, with 0.9 percent interest for up to 24 months.

Cadillac's certified pre-owned program is giving a special offer on its ATS, a sporty compact coupe, and the Escalade, a full-size luxury SUV. Through the end of May, Cadillac is offering qualified shoppers certified pre-owned versions of both the ATS and the Escalade with 2.9 percent interest for up to 60 months, which is a desirable long term for a used-car loan. Cadillac's CPO program is also appealing, as it touts comprehensive coverage for six years or 100,000 miles from the original sale date.

Jaguar's certified pre-owned program is among the best in the car industry, as it touts seven years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date. In April, Jaguar is offering several incentives for qualified shoppers interested in financing a Jaguar in order to make its warranty even more appealing. The best deals are for drivers looking to finance a 2015 XF or a 2016-2017 XJ, as Jaguar is offering 0.9 percent interest for up to 60 months. But even for most other models, Jaguar is offering 1.9-percent interest for up to 36 months and 2.9 percent for 60 months.

Land Rover's certified pre-owned program offers seven years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date, making it one of the top CPO programs in the car industry. In April, Land Rover offers some excellent incentives for qualified shoppers looking to finance a CPO vehicle. The best deal for drivers looking to finance some specific models -- like the 2015 Discovery Sport, LR4 and Evoque – is the 0.9 percent interest for up to 60 months on those vehicles. But Land Rover is also offering 1.9-percent and 2.9 percent interest for up to 60 months on many other models.

Lincoln's certified pre-owned program offers six years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date. In April, Lincoln's CPO program also offers another excellent benefit: Through the end of June, qualified shoppers can get 2.9 percent interest for up to 66 months.

Mazda's certified pre-owned warranty offers one year of comprehensive coverage in addition to the factory warranty, along with seven years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage. In April, it also offers a notable incentive for qualified shoppers who pick a certified pre-owned Mazda: 0.9 percent interest for up to 36 months.

The Mercedes-Benz CPO program offers one additional year of bumper-to-bumper coverage at the conclusion of the factory warranty -- though the extra year can be extended further for an extra cost. In April, Mercedes-Benz is offering an incentive for qualified shoppers interested in financing a CPO Mercedes-Benz model: 1.99 percent interest for up to 48 months. It's available on most Mercedes-Benz models, including the CLA, C-Class, E-Class, GLA, GLE and GL-Class.

Toyota's CPO program offers qualified buyers one year of comprehensive coverage and up to seven years of powertrain coverage from the original sale date. In April, Toyota is also offering another reason to pick a certified pre-owned model, and particularly a Camry: 1.9 percent interest on all CPO Camry models for up to 36 months for qualified buyers.

