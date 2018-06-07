Top Certified Pre-Owned Deals for June 2018 According to Autotrader

"Automakers continue to make it more attractive and affordable for car shoppers to purchase a certified pre-owned vehicle," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "It isn't just the warranty that makes CPO programs so good, they also tend to offer additional perks and benefits that you can't get with a typical used car, like free maintenance and other service benefits."

The editors at Autotrader have rounded up some of the top CPO deals this month to help guide car shoppers on the hunt for the right CPO vehicle.

Autotrader Editors' Top Picks for Certified Pre-Owned Deals for June 2018

BMW's certified pre-owned program provides one additional year of warranty coverage on top of the brand's standard new-car factory warranty -- and shoppers can extend the additional year for an extra fee. Through the end of June, qualified shoppers can get 0.9 percent interest for up to 24 months on all certified pre-owned 2014 and 2015 BMW models -- an impressively low interest rate for a used vehicle.

Buick's certified pre-owned program certified pre-owned program offers an additional year of comprehensive coverage beyond the factory new-car warranty, and further boasts six years or 100,000 miles of powertrain protection from the original sale date. During June, Buick is offering 1.9 percent interest to qualified buyers for up to 36 months on certified pre-owned versions of its desirable Encore and Enclave crossovers.

Cadillac's certified pre-owned program offers an enticing six years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date, making it one of the best CPO programs on the market. Through the end of the month, the automaker is offering 2.9 percent interest for up to 60 months on certified pre-owned versions of the SRX crossover, Escalade SUV and ATS sedan to qualified buyers. That's a good deal for used vehicles, especially considering the already generous warranty coverage.

Chevrolet's certified pre-owned program boasts an extra year of comprehensive coverage beyond the original factory warranty, along with six years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage from the original sale date. In June, Chevy is touting 1.9 percent interest for up to 36 months on certified pre-owned versions of the popular Cruze and Malibu sedans and Equinox and Traverse crossovers -- a good rate for drivers who qualify.

Jaguar's certified pre-owned program is one of the best in the industry, boasting seven years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date. In June, you can combine the two and get an impressive offer: Qualified shoppers looking to finance a certified pre-owned XF sedan can get 0.9 percent interest for up to 24 months, 1.9 percent for up to 60 months or 2.9 percent for 72 months.

Land Rover's certified pre-owned program offers seven years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive coverage from the original sale date. Through the end of the month, Land Rover is offering a certified pre-owned Discovery Sport with interest rates from 0.9 percent for 24 months, 1.9 percent for 60 months or 2.9 percent for up to 72 months to qualified buyers.

Mazda's certified pre-owned program offers seven years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage from the original sale date, along with an extra year of comprehensive coverage. In June, Mazda is touting 0.9 percent interest for up to 36 months on all CPO vehicles to qualified shoppers, which is an alluring offer for a pre-owned car.

Subaru's CPO program touts seven years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage from the original sale date. Through the end of June, Subaru's CPO program is offered with an incentive that can bring interest rates as low as 1.49 percent for up to 36 months for qualified shoppers.

