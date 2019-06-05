Top Certified Pre-Owned Deals for June 2019 According to Autotrader

ATLANTA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer buying season starts full-swing in June as the days get longer and consumers have more free time to shop. With the weather heating up, so are the opportunities to find the perfect car. Certified pre-owned programs provide a great option for getting the vehicle you want at a price that leaves money in the budget for that upcoming summer vacation.

"Whether celebrating dads and grads or looking for the perfect road trip vehicle, there are plenty of reasons to buy a certified pre-owned car in June," said Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader. "2019 is expected to be a record year for vehicles coming off leases and that means an increased supply of vehicles likely headed for CPO programs. Consumers can take advantage of the trend by getting into a CPO vehicle that costs less than its new car counterpart but still carries the backing of a manufacturer's warranty."

The editors at Autotrader have rounded up some of the best CPO deals to help shoppers find that perfect certified pre-owned vehicle this month.

Autotrader Editors' Top Picks for Certified Pre-Owned Deals for June 2019

BMW's certified pre-owned program offers one year of comprehensive coverage for all vehicles -- and drivers can add further coverage for an extra cost. Through the end of June, BMW is also offering another incentive: Qualified shoppers can get 1.9 percent interest for up to 48 months on CPO 2015-2017 models, which is an excellent interest rate for a pre-owned car -- especially since it's over a desirable longer term like 48 months, rather than the usual 36.

Buick's certified pre-owned program offers excellent warranty coverage. Shoppers who buy a CPO GM vehicle get an additional year of comprehensive warranty coverage, along with up to 6 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain coverage. This month, shoppers who buy a CPO Buick Enclave midsize SUV or Encore compact SUV get an even better deal, as GM is offering 0.9 percent interest for up to 36 months on those vehicles.

Cadillac's certified pre-owned program is among the best in the industry, touting six years or 100,000 miles of comprehensive warranty coverage from the original sale date. This month, Cadillac is offering several incentives on CPO vehicles -- specifically the ATS compact luxury car, the SRX crossover and the Escalade SUV. All three are available with 2.9 percent interest for up to 60 months to qualified buyers, which is an excellent deal over a desirable longer loan term.

Chevrolet's certified pre-owned program offers powertrain coverage for up to six years or 100,000 miles, along with an additional year of comprehensive coverage. In June, Chevy's CPO program also offers a good deal for shoppers interested in buying an Equinox or Traverse SUV or a Silverado pickup. Through the end of the month, qualified shoppers buying those vehicles can get 0.9 percent interest for up to 36 months, which is an excellent bargain for a used vehicle -- especially one that comes with a factory-backed warranty.

Ford's certified pre-owned program offers two excellent warranties. One touts an additional year of comprehensive coverage, while the other boasts 6 years or 100,000 miles of powertrain protection. In June, Ford is offering a strong incentive for its CPO vehicles: Through the end of the month, qualified buyers can get 2.99 percent interest for up to 36 months on CPO models, which is a good deal for a used vehicle with a long warranty.

Land Rover's certified pre-owned program is especially impressive, offering comprehensive coverage for up to seven years or 100,000 miles from the original sale date. This month, you can combine the two and get a special incentive: Land Rover is offering CPO Discovery Sport models with 0.9 percent interest for up to 24 months, or 1.9 percent interest for up to 36 months to qualified shoppers, which is a truly excellent bargain if you don't mind the short loan terms.

The Mercedes-Benz certified pre-owned warranty offers comprehensive coverage for up to a year, while buyers can add extra coverage for an additional cost. This month, shoppers who get a CPO C-Class can take advantage of an impressive interest rate for CPO models: 1.99 percent interest for up to 36 months on all CPO 2016, 2017 and 2018 C-Class models, which is an excellent rate for a pre-owned car.

Nissan's certified pre-owned program has some attractive qualities -- like a 6-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty from the car's original sale date. In June, qualified shoppers who get a CPO Altima can also take advantage of an impressive interest rate: 3.99 percent interest for up to 60 months on any CPO 2014-2018 Altima model, which is a good rate for a pre-owned car -- especially with a long warranty.

To see Autotrader's full coverage of the CPO programs mentioned and available inventory, please visit https://www.autotrader.com/car-deals/cpo-deals-june-2019-281474979935764.

