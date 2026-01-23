Top College Cheerleading and Dance Teams Shine in the 2026 UCA & UDA National Championship Events

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook – is pleased to announce that the University of Memphis, University of Alabama, and University of South Florida cheerleading teams, and The Ohio State University, University of Minnesota and University of Nevada – Las Vegas dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2026 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) and Universal Dance Association (UDA), took place on January 16-18, 2026, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted featured more than one thousand performances from almost 250 teams from 44 U.S. states and five other countries. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day Live division offers entire spirit programs, including the cheer squad, dance team and band program, the chance to recreate their performances and traditions from the sidelines. The event also set audience records as both the live crowd and Varsity TV audience each grew by 10 percent compared to last year. When combined with more than 49 million video views across social channels, more viewers than ever were able to follow their favorite teams and storylines.

"Every year, we see some of the most incredible athletes showcase their skills at this event and are truly proud to be part of their experience," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "The dedication, discipline, and passion displayed by every team were truly remarkable, and the crowd brought the energy and excitement this event deserved all weekend. Congratulations to all the athletes on their achievements and to our 2026 championship teams. Your commitment to excellence continues to inspire and elevate the spirit of cheer and dance."

Division Champions Included:

Small Coed Division IA: University of Memphis

Division IA All Girl: University of Alabama

Division IA Coed Cheer: University of South Florida

Division I Coed Cheer: University of West Georgia

Division I All Girl: University of West Georgia

Small Coed Division I: Grand Canyon University

Open Coed Cheer: Jones College

Open All Girl: Northwest Community College

Open Small Coed Cheer: Grand Canyon University

Division IA All Girl – Game Day – Cheer: University of South Florida

Division IA Game Day – Cheer Only: University of Tennessee

Open Coed Game Day – Cheer: Northwest Community College

Division IA Small Coed Game Day: University of Minnesota

Small Coed Division I Game Day – Cheer: Morehead State University

Open All Girl Game Day – Cheer: Pearl River Community College

Division IA – Hip Hop: University of Nevada–Las Vegas

Division IA – Jazz: Ohio State University

Division IA – Pom: University of Minnesota

Division I – Hip Hop: Weber State University

Division I – Jazz: Grand Canyon University

Division I – Pom: Cal State University Fullerton

Open – Hip Hop: Northwest Community College

Open – Jazz: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Open – Pom: Minnesota State University, Mankato

Division IA – Game Day (Dance): University of Nevada–Las Vegas

Division I – Game Day (Dance): Southeastern Louisiana University

Open – Game Day (Dance): Endicott College

Division IA Spirit Program Game Day (Cheer and Dance): Ohio State University

Open Spirit Program Game Day (Cheer and Dance): Long Island University

Division IA – Game Day LIVE (Dance and Band): Wake Forest University

Open Spirit Program Game Day LIVE: Grand Canyon University

Division IA Mascot: Ohio State University

Open Mascot: Grand Canyon University

Coed Partner Stunt: Weber State University

Girls 4 Group Stunt: Morehead State University

Varsity Spirit live-streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV. The championships will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU beginning in the spring of 2026. Viewers can check their local listings for air times.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

Varsity Brands is the premier platform for team and club sports, offering a comprehensive range of services and solutions for sport, cheer, dance, band, and yearbook. As a holistic services provider, Varsity Brands supports athletic programs and schools with uniforms and gear, training and education, competitions and more. The Varsity Brands family, which includes BSN SPORTS and Varsity Spirit, champions youth participation and well-being. Explore how Varsity Brands is empowering athletes and building community at VarsityBrands.com.

