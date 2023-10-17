Top Computer Scientists Join Style3D's Global Dream Team, enhancing its Innovation Capacity in 3D Simulation and AI Technology

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Style3D, a leading 3D digital solution provider in the global fashion industry, has recently expanded its collaborative, interdisciplinary research team by welcoming two top computer scientists. This strategic decision aligns with Style3D's goal of strengthening its Dream Team, which aims to push the boundaries of 3D simulation and AI technology in digital fashion. Additionally, this move involves the establishment of StyleU Lab, which is now operating in Salt Lake City, Utah. 

The Two "Graphics Masters" that Have Joined Style3D's Dream Team Are:

Dr. Yin Yang, an associate professor in the John and Marcia Price College of Engineering, University of Utah. Dr. Yang holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Dallas, where he was honored as a recipient of the David E. Daniel Fellowship award. Other notable accolades include the 2015 National Science Foundation (NSF) CRII Award and the 2019 NSF CAREER Award. 

Dr.  Chenfanfu Jiang, an associate professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Having won recognitions at the pinnacle of Computer Science including the 2018 National Science Foundation (NSF) CRII Award and the 2020 NSF CAREER Award, Dr. Jiang has published over a hundred papers in top-tier international conferences and journals, with a total citation count of more than 3900 and an H-index of 34.

Eric Liu, Founder and CEO of Style3D, stated that Style3D has been injected with technological genes since its inception and has continuously strengthened its technical capabilities over the years. He hopes to bring together the most outstanding talents and technological resources worldwide, to build world-leading simulation and AI technologies, and jointly promote the development and application of computer graphics in the fashion field.

"Style3D Research Institute has been committed to bringing more innovation in the technology and application of computer graphics. With StyleU Lab now in the mix and the addition of two more world-class computer scientists, our goal is to propel the resources and expertise of Style3D to further explore high-performance real-time physics simulation and generative AI models, bridging academia and industry as we unleash top-performed simulation and AI's full commercial potential", said Dr. Huamin Wang, Chief Scientist and Director of Style3D Research Institute.

Introducing StyleU Lab – an R&D Powerhouse Built to Catalyze Innovation in Digital Fashion

StyleU Lab, at the forefront of defining the future of fashion and inspiring the next generation of designers,  merges cutting-edge computing technology and material science to revolutionize fashion creation. Leveraging on leading scholar's pioneering work in computer graphics and relevant studies in the field, this foundation combines expertise and R&D resources to push the boundaries of 3D modeling in the realm of digital fashion. We aim to empower a new generation of industrial professionals with digital possibilities in the fashion industry.

With the ambition to lead the way in real-time physics simulation and AI-generated animation for fashion, Style3D is actively seeking more collaborations with researchers and industrial professionals to revolutionize digital fashion together. 

We are recruiting now! For more information, please visit https://styleu.cs.utah.edu/recruiting.html.

