Top Crunch Fitness Franchise CR Fitness Holdings Surpasses 1 Million Member Milestone

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading and fastest-growing franchise group of Crunch Fitness, announced recently that it has surpassed 1 million members nationwide, contributing to Crunch Fitness' more than 3 million members worldwide and marking a major milestone in the brand's continued expansion and industry impact.

This achievement reflects Crunch Fitness' ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, high-energy environment where fitness meets fun. With a focus on accessibility, innovation, and community, Crunch continues to attract members of all fitness levels by delivering a unique blend of world-class equipment, dynamic programming, and a welcoming culture complete with certified personal trainers and world-famous group fitness classes.

"Reaching one million members is a powerful reminder of why we do what we do," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness. "It represents millions of workouts, goals achieved, and communities strengthened. We're proud to grow alongside our members and continue expanding the Crunch experience across the country."

CR Fitness Holdings currently operates 93 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, with continued expansion in Arizona and beyond. Backed by more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson—has built CR Fitness into a growth-driven organization known for disciplined expansion, strong unit performance, and community impact.

Each Crunch location is designed to deliver a high-value fitness experience, offering top-tier strength and cardio equipment, group fitness studios, cycling studios, the HIITZone™, HydroMassage® beds, dry saunas, and spacious locker rooms.

Crunch Fitness is also known for its innovative group fitness programming and certified personal training services. Members have access to expert-led classes including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval training program, along with personalized coaching designed to support individual goals.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, and led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

