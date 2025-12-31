Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee Nears 100 locations with opening of State-of-the-Art Facility in Dr. Phillips, FL

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's leading and fastest-growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is excited to announce the upcoming grand opening of Crunch Dr. Phillips, FL - its 61st location in the state of Florida. Set to open at 7506 Dr. Phillips Blvd, Orlando FL 32819 (Formerly World of Decor), grand opening will be today, December 31st at 5AM! This brand-new, 37,000+ square-foot fitness center represents a $5 million investment and will bring Crunch's world-class fitness experience to the heart of Dr. Phillips for the very first time.

Crunch Dr. Phillips will redefine what a fitness destination can be, blending cutting-edge equipment with an atmosphere that's as much motivating as it is fun. As a brand-new 3.0 location with a modern design, Crunch Dr. Phillips will provide a complete, upscale fitness experience focused on quality service and premium amenities. Members will enjoy top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, infrared sauna, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and the innovative HIITZone™. Spacious, modern locker rooms round out the experience, ensuring comfort and convenience for every member.

For more information about Crunch Dr. Phillips and its special "Grand Opening" offer to Join for $1 plus 1st month free, visit CrunchDrPhillips.com.

"Crunch Dr. Phillips marks another strong step in our Florida growth," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This 3.0 location elevates the member experience with upgraded amenities, cutting-edge equipment, and an energetic environment designed to bring the community together."

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 100 locations nationwide by 2026. With more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale - currently operates 93 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.