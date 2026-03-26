Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Announces One-Day Only Cyber Sale for Crunch Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the nation's fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, is proud to announce a special one-day only Cyber Sale for its newest location, Crunch Pompano Beach, happening Saturday March 28th.

This brand-new, $5 million, 38,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center is located at 1401 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

For one-day only on March 28th, visit CrunchPompanoBeach.com for exclusive online-only membership deals. Memberships will start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees, plus additional limited-time savings. The first 500 members to join will receive exclusive perks including a free limited-edition t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more!

Crunch Pompano Beach will also host an in-person Cyber Sale Party that same day, featuring tours, giveaways, and fitness experiences for the community from 9am to 5pm.

The doors will officially open for workouts on Tuesday, March 31st at 5:00 a.m., giving members the first chance to explore the state-of-the-art facility. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, April 25th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. featuring exciting promotions, prizes, and a lively party atmosphere to showcase everything Crunch has to offer! Plus, a ribbon cutting at noon.

As a brand-new 3.0 location with a sleek, modern design, Crunch Pompano Beach will deliver a complete, high-end fitness experience focused on quality service and inclusivity. The 38,000-square-foot facility will feature top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment, Olympic squat racks, and a dedicated performance turf area. Members can take advantage of a full group fitness studio, a hot studio for yoga and Pilates, and high-energy boxing classes, along with the innovative HIITZone™ for heart-pumping interval training. Premium recovery and relaxation amenities include dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, and an Infrared Sauna, creating a well-rounded fitness destination that supports performance, recovery, and total wellness.

Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned athlete, Crunch Pompano Beach is designed to support a wide range of fitness goals in a motivating, welcoming, and community-driven environment.

"Launching our Pompano Beach location is an exciting step forward in our continued expansion across South Florida," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our mission is to provide a fun, high-value, and unparalleled Crunch Fitness experience. With premium amenities, top-tier equipment, and dynamic group fitness programming all under one roof, Crunch Pompano Beach will bring something special to the community."

For more information or to secure Cyber Sale pricing, visit CrunchPompanoBeach.com on March 28th.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC, led by industry veterans Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, currently operates 93 Crunch Fitness locations across Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee - with plans to expand into Arizona. The company is on track to operate 110 locations by the end of 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings LLC

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading and fastest growing franchisee of Crunch Fitness, currently serves over one million members, and is led by a management team with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by 2026. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

Media Contact:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.