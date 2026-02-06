Top Crunch Fitness Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Expands Central Florida Presence with Plans for Crunch Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC, the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, announces plans to open Crunch Maitland, a 43,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness facility in Maitland, Florida. The new club is projected to open in 2026 and will be located at 701 Maitland Boulevard, Suite 400, Maitland, FL 32751.

Crunch Maitland will feature Crunch Fitness's latest 3.0 club design, offering top-tier cardio and strength training equipment along with specialized training environments. Amenities will include a dedicated Cycle Studio, Hot Studio, Glutes & Abs Studio, functional training areas, tanning, HydroMassage®, full-service locker rooms, and more, delivering a high-energy, inclusive fitness experience for all levels.

Prior to the gym opening, prospective members can visit CrunchMaitland.com to reserve future memberships now to ensure they take advantage of discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save up to $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

In addition to making fitness fun and affordable, the gym will also bring valuable employment opportunities to the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

"We're proud to continue our growth across Central Florida with the addition of Crunch Maitland," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "This area is a vibrant, growing community, and we're excited to introduce a fun, welcoming environment where people can work toward their goals without breaking the bank."

Backed by more than 150 years of combined industry experience, the leadership team—Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale—currently operates 93 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with continued expansion happening in Arizona. CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 Crunch Fitness locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, with over 150 years of combined experience in the fitness industry. The company's expansion across the U.S. reflects its commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising in different ways, all in one place. Today, Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for its diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

