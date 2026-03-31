Top Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness launches Conquer Challenge member fitness competition

Red Bull tops the list of sponsors, including Diamond Edge Construction, Matrix Fitness, Precor, PromoVault, The abs Company, Daxco and Big Brand Graphics.

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings, the leading and fastest-growing Crunch Fitness franchisee, is bringing back the Conquer Challenge this summer - in a bigger way than ever before - with $17,000 in Cash Prizes up for grabs!

Members across the 93 participating-club franchisee system will challenge themselves and compete in a series of workouts that test their skills, strength, and endurance - pushing themselves further, faster, and harder than ever before - in an effort to "Conquer their Limits."

CR Fitness announces Conquer Challenge member competition event.

From April to June, the three-month program will be broken down into 3 Phases: Registration, Preparation, and Competition for the ATHLETES - culminating at the Qualifier Round Saturday June 6th, with FINALISTS moving on to the Final Regional Round Saturday June 20th!

Open to all members, the Conquer Challenge invites participants of all fitness levels to train, compete, and conquer. Each club is aiming to host up to 100 competing members (ie "ATHLETES"), supported by an on-site team of certified personal trainers (ie "STAFF") who will serve as referees, motivators, and coaches throughout the event.

"At Crunch, we're always looking for new ways to challenge and support our members," said Tony Scrimale, CEO and Co-Founder of CR Fitness Holdings. "The Conquer Challenge is more than a competition, it's an opportunity for members to train with purpose, build confidence, and experience the power of community inside our clubs."

Crunch Conquer Challenge Overview

Qualifier Round – June 6, 2026

All 93 participating clubs will host the same competition format, giving every athlete an equal opportunity to advance. Please see your club for details.

Regional Final Round – June 20, 2026

Finalists from the Qualifier Round will advance to one of eight regional event locations: Crunch Land O' Lakes (Tampa, FL), Crunch Lakewood Ranch (Sarasota, FL), Crunch Altamonte Springs (Orlando, FL), Crunch Port St. Lucie (West Palm Beach, FL), Crunch Sunrise (Miami, FL), Crunch Tucker (Atlanta, GA), Crunch Rowlett (Dallas, TX), and Crunch Arboretum (Charlotte, NC),

How to Participate:

Registration will be open from April 1 through April 30 at all 93 participating CR Fitness Crunch locations' Front Desk and Personal Training Bar. For $50, members will receive:

Entry into the Crunch Conquer Challenge (Club Level)



Two personal training sessions



A Kickoff experience



Official Crunch Conquer Challenge Athlete T-shirt



Participants will also gain access to a structured training program throughout May, including:

Weekly workouts designed by Crunch Certified Personal Trainers



Optional additional personal training sessions for enhanced preparation



Exclusive promotional offers on personal training packages



The Conquer Challenge competition reinforces Crunch's commitment to innovation in fitness programming and member engagement, offering a unique opportunity for members to push beyond their limits and conquer their goals.

CR Fitness Holdings is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide by the end of 2026. With over 150 years of combined industry expertise, the leadership team - Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Jeff Dotson, and Tony Scrimale - currently operates 95 clubs across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with further growth plans in Arizona.

About CR Fitness Holdings

CR Fitness Holdings is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company rapidly expanded its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. A veteran management team leads it with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of "No Judgments." Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over three million members with more than 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

For Media Inquiries:

Rich Merrill

SVP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.